Georgia Bulldogs Officially Sign 4-Star TE Kaiden Prothro During Early Signing Period

Another Georgia Bulldogs recruiting prospect has officially signed their letter of intent to play football at the University of Georgia.

The early national signing day period for the 2026 recruiting class has arrived, a prospects all across the country officially sign their letters of intent to the schools of their choice. This can be an extremely exciting and stressful time for college teams, as they look to earn as many talented players as possible.

The Georgia Bulldogs are one of many teams that have been heavily involved in this year's recruiting class, and are now begging to see official signings roll in. The latest player to officially sign their letter of intent for the Dawgs is Kaiden Prothro, a tight end from Bowden, Georgia.

What TE Signee Kaiden Prothro Brings to Georgia Football

According to 247 Sports, Prothro is a 4-star prospect who currently stands a 6-foot-6 and weighs just over 210 pounds. The tight end's size and frame have helped him draw comparisons to other Bulldog greats at the position.

Throughout the Kirby Smart era of Georgia Football, the Dawgs have had immensely talented players at the tight end position. Should Prothro live up to the height, the Dawgs' latest signee will have an excellent opportunity to carry on the legacy of "Tight End U."

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Football staff have been one of the most relentless forces in college football when it comes to recruiting highly talented players, and appear to be in the midst of signing another extremely talented recruiting class that will likely land somewhere inside the top 10.

As the signing day period continues, the Bulldogs will look to sign as many highly talented players to their 2026 recruiting class as possible. The early signing window is set to be completed on Friday, December 5th. Following that, players will be available to officially sign on Wednesday, February 4th.

