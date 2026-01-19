Young Georgia Players Who Will Need to Step Up During the Bulldogs' 2026 Season

As the Georgia Bulldogs gear up for their 2026 college football season, here are a handful of young players who will need to step up in a big way this year.

The Georgia Bulldogs' preparations for the 2026 college football season are underway, as the team looks to improve its roster and continue to develop players. As another college football season slowly approaches, here are a few young Bulldog players who will need to step up in a big way this year.

1. Zayden Walker

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) scrambles and is tackled by Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Zayden Walker (10) during the fourth quarter during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Walker showed immense potential towards the backend of Georgia's 2025 regular season and appears to be poised to take on an even larger role in 2026. Should the young linebacker continue to develop, the Bulldogs' pass rush could become a scary sight for opposing offensive lines.

2. Talyn Taylor

Sep 6, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Talyn Taylor (11) reacts after a first down against the Austin Peay Governors in the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Taylor was one of the few freshman receivers to play meaningful snaps early into Georgia's 2025 season. Unfortunately, a shoulder injury sidelined the young pass catcher and greatly hindered his ability to develop. Should Taylor remain healthy heading into 2026, the speedy receiver has a great chance to become Georgia's biggest downfield threat.

3. CJ Wiley

Apr 12, 2025; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver CJ Wiley (6) tries to make a catch behind defensive back Daniel Harris (7) during the Georgia Spring game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

With the departure of "X" styled receivers such as Colbie Young and Noah Thomas, CJ Wiley has now become the likely answer for the Dawgs' perimeter passing attack. The class of 2025 recruit will have big shoes to fill heading into 2026, but possesses more than enough talent to do so.

4. Rasean Dinkins

Nov 22, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Rasean Dinkins (27) tries to tackle a Charlotte 49ers runner during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Resean Dinkins was another true freshman who flashed for the Bulldogs late and even started in both of Georgia's postseason games. With another offseason of experience set to take place for the young defensive back, Dinkins could provide some much needed coverage at the STAR position.

5. Valdin Sone

2026 defensive line prospect Valdin Sone during a recruiting visit to the University of Georgia | University of Georgia Athletic Association

Demanding a true freshman make an impact his first season on campus is a big ask (especially at the University of Georgia). However, Valdin Sone's impact on the Bulldogs' interior defensive line could create tremendous amounts of success for Kirby Smart and staff, which could help the Dawgs have one of the better defensive lines in the country.

6. Elyiss Williams

Nov 8, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Elyiss Williams (10) catches the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

It's not often a player with the size and athleticism of Elyiss Williams comes along. The tight end's massive frame and ability to win 50/50 balls immensley helped the Dawgs last season, and the young tight end could become a mainstay in Georgia's offense approach in 2026.

Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs staff will diligently work to ensure that all players, young and old, are as ready as possible for the 2026 season. The Dawgs will be looking to earn their third national title in six years and will begin play in Athens against TSU this September.