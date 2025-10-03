Dawgs Daily

Georgia Bulldogs Receiver Sidelined After Suffering Upper Body Injury in Practice

A Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver has reportedly suffered an upper-body injury during practice. Below are the details.

Christian Kirby II

Sep 6, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Talyn Taylor (11) reacts after a first down against the Austin Peay Governors in the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Talyn Taylor (11) reacts after a first down against the Austin Peay Governors in the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
A Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver has reportedly suffered an injury during practice that will require surgery. According to reports, wide receiver Talyn Taylor has sustained an injury to his upper body that will require surgery. A timetable for his return has not been announced. However, Taylor is expected to make a full recovery.

Taylor is in his first season with the Bulldogs and has hauled in two receptions for 28 yards. However, it appears that his production will take a hit moving forward as he will be recovering from his injury. The Bulldogs will face the Kentucky Wildcats this Saturday in Athens at noon.

Georgia Bulldogs vs Kentucky Wildcats Official Injury Report

Kentucky

Out

  • RB #10 Jamarion Wilcox
  • DB #21 Nasir Addison
  • DB #24 Jaden Smith
  • DL #55 Nic Smith
  • WR #82 David Washington Jr.
  • TE #85 Elijah Brown
  • WR #89 Preston Bowman

Questionable

  • DB #5 DJ Waller Jr.
  • ILB #32 Devin Smith
  • OL #53 Aba Selm

Probable

  • QB #5 Zach Calzada

Georgia

Out

  • TE #9 Ethan Barbour
  • OL #51 Malachi Toliver
  • OL #71 Earnest Greene III
  • WR #88 Thomas Blackshear
  • WR #11 Talyn Taylor

How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs vs. Kentcuky Wildcats

  • Gameday: Saturday, Oct. 4th, 2025
  • Game time: 12:00 pm ET
  • TV: ABC/ESPN 3
  • Broadcast Team: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play) and Jesse Palmer (Color)
  • Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
  Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Stream on ESPN - HERE

Christian Kirby II
