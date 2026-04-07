Zachariah Branch Reveals the Opportunity Georgia Football Provided That USC Never Did

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch reveals the Georgia Bulldogs provided him an opportunity that the USC Trojans did not.

Wide receiver Zachariah Branch only spent one season with the Georgia Bulldogs. However, his time in Athens was incredibly impactful as the wide receiver broke a 30-year school record and became one of the most prolific pass catchers of the Kirby Smart era.

Before joining the Bulldogs, Branch was a member of the USC Trojans, where he played two seasons with the team and tallied over 900 total yards of offense. His departure to the transfer portal was massive news at the time, and his decision to join the Bulldogs proved to be extremely impactful.

But what did Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs provide the Las Vegas native that Lincoln Riley and the Trojans couldn't? Recently during an interview with NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Branch revealed one of the main things that frustrated him during his time with USC was the fact he was unable to work out at night at the team's facility.

Zachariah Branch Reveals A Massive Opportunity Georgia Provided Him

Sep 6, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) runs the ball against the Austin Peay Governors in the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"I don't go out or anything, I'm pretty much a homebody," said Branch. "So, I just want to go get a chance to do something and to work on my craft. I would go to the facility when I got to Georgia at like 11 or 12 at night, and I would just go run or do some conditioning, or some footwork or receiver drills just to help myself when I get on the field."

Branch noted that Georgia's open door policy within the facility was a massive positive for him and even joked that on a handful of occasions, he would accidentally startle the janitor working in the building at the time.

"Getting the chance to go [workout] at night was big. Shoutout to Georgia for letting me get in the facility. My fingerprint always worked," said Branch. "A couple of times the janitor would see me and get scared real quick. But I was just going to watch film."

Branch's work ethic and drive to get better was noticed almost immediately by Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs staff. Smart mentioned how much the receiver's work ethic surprised him during offseason workouts and proclaimed that he and his brother Zion, were great motivators within the weight room.

Given the multiple stories and revelations of his insane work ethic and drive to perfect his craft, it is very unsurprising that Zachariah Branch was a massive success at the University of Georgia, and his talents should translate extremely well in the NFL.