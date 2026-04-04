Every Game Kirby Smart Allowed Georgia Football to Wear Alternate Uniforms

A full list of all the games the Georgia Bulldogs have worn alternate uniforms under head coach Kirby Smart.

The Georgia Bulldogs are one of the most recognizable brands in college football and are home to arguably some of the most iconic jerseys in the sport. But while the Dawgs traditional uniforms are well-loved, the team's alternate uniforms are even bigger fan-favorites.

Despite outcries from fans, the Dawgs have rarely worn alternate uniforms during the Kirby Smart era. However, the team has still sported a different style on a handful of occasions. Here is every instance the Bulldogs have worn alternate uniforms during the Kirby Smart era of Georgia Football.

1. Louisiana-Lafayette (2016)

Nov 19, 2016; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Nick Chubb (27) runs for a touchdown after a catch against the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Georgia defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 35-21. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Bulldogs saw the reappearance of black jerseys for the first time since the 2008 season as the Dawgs debuted the alternate look against Louisiana-Lafayette. The jerseys also featured an updated numbering to resemble the team's current "Bulldog Bold" font. Despite glowing reviews from fans, the Bulldogs have yet to wear this style of black jersey again under Kirby Smart.

2. Arkansas (2020)

Sep 26, 2020; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) throws a pass during the second quarter of the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Georgia won 37-10. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

As an homage to the 1980 national championship team, Georgia's road uniforms against Arkansas featured solid block lettering, striped shoulders, and red pants that were reminiscent of the days Herschel Walker. The look remains one of the more unique styles in Georgia's arsenal and has been worn just once.

3. Mississippi State (2020)

Nov 21, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Jermaine Burton (7) reacts with quarterback JT Daniels (18) after connecting on a long touchdown pass against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

A unique look for a unique time in the world, the return of Georgia's iconic black jersey came with a modern twist in 2020. As opposed to a black version of the standard home jersey, these uniforms featured a dog collar design and had solid block lettering. It remains the only alternate uniform to see the field twice in a single season under Kirby Smart.

4. Cincinnati (2020)

Jan 1, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia wide receiver George Pickens (1) brings in a pass from quarterback JT Daniels (18) for a catch during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game between Georgia and Cincinnati at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2021. Joshua L. Jones-USA TODAY NETWORK Ncaa Football Chick Fil A Peach Bowl Georgia Vs Cincinnati | Joshua L. Jones, Athens Herald Banner via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The most recent instance in which the Dawgs have sported a different look. Georgia donned their new blackout jerseys once again during the 2020 season, as they faced the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. A go-ahead field goal and a last second safety would provide the Dawgs a New Year's Day win, helping maintain Smart's undefeated record when wearing alternate uniforms.

The Bulldogs could add to this list during the 2026 season, as Smart has promised that the team will wear all white uniforms, so long as the fan base is able to triple the subscriber count for Glory, Glory. The game Georgia would wear these uniforms has not been determined.