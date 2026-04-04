Every Game Kirby Smart Allowed Georgia Football to Wear Alternate Uniforms
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A full list of all the games the Georgia Bulldogs have worn alternate uniforms under head coach Kirby Smart.
The Georgia Bulldogs are one of the most recognizable brands in college football and are home to arguably some of the most iconic jerseys in the sport. But while the Dawgs traditional uniforms are well-loved, the team's alternate uniforms are even bigger fan-favorites.
Despite outcries from fans, the Dawgs have rarely worn alternate uniforms during the Kirby Smart era. However, the team has still sported a different style on a handful of occasions. Here is every instance the Bulldogs have worn alternate uniforms during the Kirby Smart era of Georgia Football.
1. Louisiana-Lafayette (2016)
The Bulldogs saw the reappearance of black jerseys for the first time since the 2008 season as the Dawgs debuted the alternate look against Louisiana-Lafayette. The jerseys also featured an updated numbering to resemble the team's current "Bulldog Bold" font. Despite glowing reviews from fans, the Bulldogs have yet to wear this style of black jersey again under Kirby Smart.
2. Arkansas (2020)
As an homage to the 1980 national championship team, Georgia's road uniforms against Arkansas featured solid block lettering, striped shoulders, and red pants that were reminiscent of the days Herschel Walker. The look remains one of the more unique styles in Georgia's arsenal and has been worn just once.
3. Mississippi State (2020)
A unique look for a unique time in the world, the return of Georgia's iconic black jersey came with a modern twist in 2020. As opposed to a black version of the standard home jersey, these uniforms featured a dog collar design and had solid block lettering. It remains the only alternate uniform to see the field twice in a single season under Kirby Smart.
4. Cincinnati (2020)
The most recent instance in which the Dawgs have sported a different look. Georgia donned their new blackout jerseys once again during the 2020 season, as they faced the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. A go-ahead field goal and a last second safety would provide the Dawgs a New Year's Day win, helping maintain Smart's undefeated record when wearing alternate uniforms.
The Bulldogs could add to this list during the 2026 season, as Smart has promised that the team will wear all white uniforms, so long as the fan base is able to triple the subscriber count for Glory, Glory. The game Georgia would wear these uniforms has not been determined.
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Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.Follow @Kirby_24K