Zayden Walker Sets Commitment Date, Why He's a Must Have for Georgia
One of the state's premier prospects in the 2025 class, Zayden Walker, has announced his commitment date and finalist. We dissect his options here.
The University of Georgia has arguably the deepest Linebacker room in the country and it's coached by Glenn Schumann, who is arguably the best defensive mind in college football at the moment. So, it's rare you run across a player in high school that feels like a "Must have" for this Georgia football team at the inside linebacker position. However, that's how Zayden Walker feels.
Zayden Walker is a five-star linebacker from Schley County, Georgia. The 6'3, 230 pound linebacker is the the consensus No. 1 linebacker in the 2025 class and he's set his commitment date. Walker will come off the board on July 5th to one of the four finalists; Georgia, Miami, Penn State, and South Carolina.
Prior to his commitment date, Walker will officially visit Georgia (May 31st), Penn State (June 7th), Miami (June 14th), and South Carolina to wrap things up (June 21st).
Georgia signed a rather insane class in 2024, finishing the cycle with three inside linebackers in the top 127 players on the consensus rankings. Justin Williams (ranked 10th), Chris Cole (Ranked 23rd), and Kristopher Jones (Ranked 127th) are all on campus now for the Bulldogs and by all accounts seem to be fitting in well in the room. It will be interesting to see where Zayden Walker ends up, because he's been the lone priority for Glenn Schumann in this recruiting class. Sure, they've offered other inside linebackers in 2025, but the primary focus has been on Walker.
