What Kirby Smart Expects From His Starting QB, Gunner Stockton
Kirby Smart details what he expects from his starting quarterback in 2025. Here's what Kirby Smart says about Gunner Stockton and what he expects.
Kirby Smart doesn't feel the need to name a starting quarterback. So, if he won't, I will. Gunner Stockton is going to be the starting quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs in 2025. He's going to be the guy for this roster; he's the leader of the program. So, what does Kirby Smart expect from his starting quarterback?
Well, here were his comments on Tuesday about what he expects from Gunner Stockton
"Good decisions. Make good decisions, continue to develop an understanding of situational football. You know, we've made football so complicated. Some quarterbacks, I don't think they know they're down a distance, like I don't think they actually know. Do I have another down after this play? Or is this my last chance to get the first down? It's just little things, being a quarterback, understanding the game. It's just little things, being a quarterback, understanding the game, understanding what the defense is doing. He's grown so much in regards to that, Id and protections, ID and run game. Playing quarterback is just like being a computer. He's got a million things going on at once, and he's gotten better and better at handling those things, and that's what I want to see do when he gets the
opportunity."
Gunner will make his first start of 2025 against Marshall on August 30th.
