Georgia Bulldogs Keys to Victory Against the Ole Miss Rebels
If the Georgia Bulldogs want to defeat the Ole Miss Rebels, here are some areas they'll need to excel in.
After a brutal road test against the Auburn Tigers, the Georgia Bulldogs are set to host the number five ranked Ole Miss Rebels. The Bulldogs look to knock off the Rebels in order to continue their path to the College Football Playoffs. If they want to win this matchup, there are some non-negotiables to accomplish.
Keys to Victory for Georgia vs Ole Miss
- Don’t Go Down By Two Scores in the First Half- This typically would go without saying, but it has been a trend with the Bulldogs. In their matchups this season against Tennessee, Alabama, and Auburn, the Bulldogs have gone down by at least two scores before the second half, and some even in the first quarter. With a team who has several playmakers like the Rebels, the Bulldogs can quickly let their odds of winning slip away if they dig themselves a similar hole. If the Bulldogs play a complete four quarters of football, they’ll likely walk away victorious.
- Dominate On the Ground/Quick Passes: There’s no doubt that Georgia’s bread and butter offensively has come by way of running the ball and running quick screens, which is often an extension of the run game. The Rebels are the second worst in terms of run defense in the SEC. Their inconsistencies at setting edges and pursuit angles have greatly plagued them. If the Rebels continue this trend in today’s matchup, the Bulldogs could dominate the duration of the game.
- Use Their Lack of Discipline Against Them- This matchup features two teams that are on the total opposite ends of the spectrum in terms of committing penalties. The Bulldogs are one of the 25 least penalized teams in the country, while the Rebels are one of the 25 most penalized. With the Rebels playing on the road in a ruckus environment like Sanford Stadium, they will have a tough time being successful if they continue their undisciplined way. Expect the crowds to have a major impact in this contest.
The Bulldogs and Ole Miss will kick off their highly anticipated week eight matchup at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 18th, in Sanford Stadium. Coverage for this game will be made nationally available on ABC.
