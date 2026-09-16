Georgi Football Tight End Jaden Reddell Trusted the Process and Waited His Turn

The Georgia Bulldogs have famously recruited tight ends at the highest level in college football this decade. Thanks to tight ends coach Todd Hartley, the Dawgs have brought in a collection of four and five-star tight ends over the last few cycles.

One tight end from the 2024 recruiting class is finally getting his turn to showcase his talents, and let's just say that he has already gone viral. Jaden Reddell garnered a lot of positive buzz during Georgia's spring practice. Then followed that up with a G-Day performance where he was used both as a runner and a receiver. He instanty drew comparisons to Brock Bowers because of his explosion and tackle-breaking ability.

Kirby Smart then said after the spring game that Reddell was one of the most explosive offensive players for the Dawgs during spring practice.

Naturally, Reddell was among everyboy's top breakout candidate list for Georgia over the course of the summer. He justified the hype in the first game for Georgia by scoring his first career touchdown for the Dawgs.

He had another touchdown that was called back, but that play is the one that went viral.

This dude needs the ball more pic.twitter.com/aycNDJbJmq — Ryan Kerley (@RyanCKerley) September 5, 2026

He really does look like the legendary tight end Bowers when you look at that play. He has now shown that type of ability in multiple instances. He really could be one of the best offensiv eplayers fo rGeorgia this season.

Why wasn't he doing this before? Well, Georgia has brought in talented tight ends in every class since 2020. When he got to Georgia, Oscar Delp and Lawson Luckie were already ahead of him. Then, the two talented tight ends formt eh 2025 class, Elyiss Williams and Ethan Barbour, passed him on the depth chart. A lot of it had to do with getting better as a blocker.

"Yeah, I had to wait my time... I think the biggest thing for me was just learning how to block," Reddell said.

Smart praised Reddell after the season opener where he scored his first touchdown. He shared that Reddell's mom was a big reason why Reddell chose to wait for his opportunity in Athens.

"Everyone has options to go other places... I came here to develop and play here. Me and my mom had lots of talks about waiting my turn. Even though it took two years, I am happy I stayed and gave it a chance," Reddell said.

His opportunity has come, and it looks like he is going to be one of four tight ends that is very important to the Georgia offense, and he is the most explosive one.