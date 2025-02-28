Georgia Football Announces Date For Spring Scrimmage "G-Day"
The Georgia Bulldogs have announced the date for their annual spring scrimmage, also known as "G-Day".
The Georgia Bulldogs have announced the date for their annual spring scrimmage game, better known as "G-Day." The scrimmage is an inter-squad exhibition matchup, open for fans to attend and serves as a great first look at the Dawgs' roster for the upcoming season.
The University of Georgia has announced that it will hold its scrimmage on Saturday, April 12th in Sanford Stadium. A time frame and TV Network for this year's event has not been revealed.
Spring scrimmages have been a hot topic throughout this year's offseason as numerous programs nationwide have announced that they will be altering or canceling their games altogether. These decisions come in response to many coaching staff's fears of players from a team's roster getting poached.
Despite the growing fears of losing key players and roster pieces to the transfer portal, the Dawgs have remained steadfast in their plans to hold their annual scrimmage. University of Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks offered a statement on the matter earlier this month.
“You know, you’ve got to take it year to year on things like that." Said Brooks. "But I can say one thing I appreciate about Coach Smart is that he understands the value of the game, and it is an opportunity for some of our fans to come see the players, and they may or may not have season tickets. It’s always been a special day, and I think it’s in the plans for this year.”
Plans for continuing the tradition of spring scrimmages at Georgia moving forward have yet to be discussed, but it appears that Kirby Smart and the University's athletic department do not have any plans to cancel the annual scrimmage anytime soon.
