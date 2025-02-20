Former Georgia Safety Has Humorous Reaction to Bulldogs' Offseason Training
Former Georgia Bulldog safety Tykee Smith had a humorous social media reaction to the Bulldogs' offseason training regimen.
For fans, the college football offseason is a time for relaxation and reflection that helps build the excitement for the upcoming season. Face paint and cocktails are often substituted with sleeping in and focusing on other hobbies. That is of course, unless you are a member of the Georgia Bulldogs football team…
The Bulldogs are currently in the midst of grueling offseason workouts to prepare for the 2025 season. One of these workout sessions included the Dawgs training inside of Sanford Stadium early in the morning. The Dawgs’ social media team posted a video that provided a small glimpse of what the players were going through.
The video caught the attention of former Bulldog, Tykee Smith, who offered his own insight to the workouts.
Smith was a member of the Bulldogs roster from 2021-2023 and certainly seemed to benefit from the strenuous training, as he led the team in both tackles and interceptions for the 2023 season. His efforts earned him a third round draft pick from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in last year’s NFL Draft.
The Bulldogs will continue their rigorous training throughout the offseason as they prepare for their week one matchup against Marshall in Athens. Georgia has not lost a week one matchup during the Kirby Smart era and has been unbeaten at home for over five seasons.
