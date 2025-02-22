Pair of Georgia Bulldogs Listed as Top-100 Returning Players in College Football
See which two Georgia Bulldogs were listed as the top 100 returning players in college football.
As the 2025 college football season slowly approaches, experts and analysts are beginning to make their predictions for which teams will have the most talented rosters during the season. One of the more popular offseason lists are top-100 rankings for returning college players.
According to College Sports Network, the Georgia Bulldogs are returning two of the sport's top 100 players this season. Wide receiver Zachariah Branch ranked 68th and safety KJ Bolden ranked 40th.
Bolden started numerous games as a true freshman during the Dawgs' 2024 season and quickly became a major leader within the team's locker room. Branch on the other hand, joined the Dawgs via the transfer portal from the USC Trojans. The two Bulldogs are expected to make a major impact on Georgia's roster during the 2025 season.
Georgia will begin their 2025 campaign on August 30th in Athens against the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Dawgs are undefeated in season openers under Kirby Smart and are currently on a more than 30 game win streak in Sanford Stadium.
