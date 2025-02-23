Quarterback Matthew Stafford Given Permission to Speak With Other NFL Teams
Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Matthew Stafford has been permitted to speak with other teams during the NFL offseason.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been permitted to reach out to other teams during the 2025 NFL offseason. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the purpose of this decision is for Stafford and the Rams to get a better gauge of the quarterback's market value.
Despite receiving permission to speak with other teams, Stafford is expected to be the Rams' starting quarterback for the 2025 season. The veteran signal-caller is entering his 17th season in the NFL and would be entering the fifth with Los Angeles should he remain with the franchise. During his stint with the Rams, Stafford has thrown for over 13,000 passing yards and led the team to a Super Bowl victory in 2021.
Before his lengthy NFL career, Stafford was a member of the Georgia Bulldogs. The quarterback spent three seasons with the team and threw for 7,731 passing yards and 51 total touchdowns. He is one of only two Bulldogs to be selected as the first overall pick in the NFL Draft.
