Fayetteville - Georgia Bulldog head coach Kirby Smart had a lot to say about his team's dominant 45-17 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

"I don't know that I would call that a blowout. I couldn't tell you the score right now."

Well Kirby, the score was 45-17. To be honest, it would've been more lopsided if the starters had played the entire game. The backup defenders gave up two late scores, but by that time, the game had been over for a while. Still, Smart may not call it a "blowout", but this was a complete beatdown. The game was never in doubt. His team did have to work hard and earned the yards they got, so it wasn't always easy, but his Bulldogs were clearly the faster, stronger team all game long. They beat Arkansas badly in all three phases of the game, leading to a comfortable 28-point win.

"He could have played if he needed to."

This quote was in reference to running back Nate Frazier who left the game in the 3rd quarter of Georgia's blowout win over Arkansas. Georgia's starter ran the ball 14 times for 75 and one touchdown before leaving with an injury. Since the Bulldogs had already put the game away, there was no ned for a dinged up Frazier to return to the ballgame. Thankfully, Smart told reporters after the game that Frazier could have gone back in if they needed him too.

"We've got a lot we can get better at"

This isn't something that coaches typically say about blowing out a conference opponent on the road by 28 points, but that's where the Bulldogs are at right now. They played well overall, and the game was never in doubt, but we still some some areas that need to be improved before the Sooners come to town. The Bulldogs gave up three sacks during their big win and six more tackles behind the line of scrimmage. They also had a poor defensive effort right before the half, allowing Arkansas to connect on a field goal for their first points.

"He's a weapon"

This Kirby quote was directed at quarterback Gunner Stockton who was 10/13 for 147 yards and one touchdown while also rushing for a career-high 97 yards on the ground. The Bulldog quarterback was efficient, didn't turn the ball over, and used his dual-threat ability to lead the offense to 464 total yards during the blowout win.

"He's a weapon because a lot of those are drop back passes that become explosive plays. I think any time your quarterback can take off and run, it's a value too. And he's made really good decisions so far on when to run and when not to run, and also when to get down and when to take a hit."

"You can't do fearful"

"I don't think anybody has more experience dealing with SEC environments than I do. So I teach and educate, but don't fear. You can't go fearful. You gotta go in there to dominate, take over the place, run the people out of there, but you gotta be smart about the way you go about it.":