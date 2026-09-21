Georgia Football Commits Continue To Dominate During 2026 Season

ATHENS - Georgia football fans should be excited about the future. Head coach Kirby Smart is put together an outstanding 2027 recruiting class and many of them are dominating this fall across the country.

Five-star running back Kemon Spell continues to show why he's one of the nation's top overall prospects in the 2027 class. After running wild through his first three games, Spell ran in a crucial touchdown over the weekend to lead his McKeesport team to a big 21-18 win. Spell had one particular run where he made several defenders miss in the open field and almost scored on one of the craziest touchdowns you'll ever see. Spell is currently ranked as the No. 1 running back prospect and the No. 1 RB and the No. 6 overall prospect in the country.

Three-star safety Seth Williams is also lighting up the stat sheet so far this season. The do-it-all playmaker has made big plays in all three phases of the game and has been one of the more productive players across that area of Atlanta this fall. Through his first four games the 6-foot-2 185-pounder has made 23 tackles on the season to go along with one INT, three pass-breakups, and one fumble recovery. He's been a major weapon in the return game, returning seven kicks for 246 yards and one touchdown. On offense, Williams has hauled in nine passes for 321 yards and four touchdowns.

Five-star tight end commit Jaxon Dollar is also having a terrific start to his senior season. The pass-catching machine at East Lincoln (NC) has been dominant on both sides of the ball as a pass-catcher and a pass-rushing edge defender. On offense, Dollar has caught 25 passes for 466 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 116 yards per game. Defensively, the big 6-foot-4 230-pounder has made 13 tackles, six TFLs and five sacks. He's been unstoppable so far this season and is playing like he could make an early impact for the Bulldogs in 2027.

Over at McEachern, four-star linebacker Joakim Gouda has played in two games for the Indians, securing 11 tackles and one sack along with one forced fumble. He's currently ranked as the 16 linebacker prospect in the country for the 2027 class.

Another defensive commit have a strong start to his senior season is Rabun-Gap defensive lineman Marcellus Young Casario. The big 6-foot-6 260-pounder way up in North Georgia has made 13 tackles, four TFLs, three sacks, and 10 more quarterback pressures. He's also been active against the pass, deflecting two passes in coverage