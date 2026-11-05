Georgia Football Gets Great News Heading into Massive Fight with Ole Miss Rebels

ATHENS - Georgia football’s 27-8 beating of the Florida Gators coupled with the week off before the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party was good medicine for the Dawgs.

Kirby Smart’s program is as healthy as it has been in weeks, but probably for the entire season. Only LB Amaris Williams is listed as officially out for the No. 2 Bulldogs’ game at No. 10 Ole Miss this Saturday night.

The improvement on the SEC-mandated injury report is a major uplift for a program that has been dealing with critical injuries all season long. WR Thomas Blackshear, TE Elyiss Williams, LB AJ Kruah, DB Tyriq Green and DL Joseph Jonah-Ajonye were all listed as questionable going into the game.

Once more RB Chauncey Bowens appeared on the report - this time upgraded from his "out" status that he had heading to the showdown with the Gators. Bowens has been missing in action for most of the season. He is a powerful running back that Smart says could be a major help in the Dawgs’ run game.

“I love Chauncey. Chauncey is one of the hardest workers on the team. I think he’s a violent runner. He likes contact. He seeks contact,” Smart said after Bowens went for 11 carries for 39 yards along and three touchdowns in September against Arkansas.

RB Nate Frazier also missed time earlier this season, which meant Dwight Phillips and Bo Walker took the bulk of carries in the middle part of the season. Those two powered the Bulldogs to a near 200-yard rushing performance during a 20-17 win at No. 5 Alabama in October.

Long-injured WR Isiah Canion is listed as probable for this week’s game. The Georgia Tech transfer has been limited since September.

Meanwhile, the Rebels come into the massive showdown with Georgia with nine players listed as officially out - most noticeably star RB Kewan Lacy, who separated his shoulder during the Rebels’ loss at Texas in October. Lacy is a major part of Ole Miss’ offense. He’s been replaced in the lineup by RB Shekai Mills-Knight and Makhi Frazier. Those two have been solid all season long as Lacy has dealt with injuries the bulk of the season.

But make no mistake - Ole Miss will miss Lacy this Saturday night against the Bulldogs. He was a major factor in the Rebels’ Sugar Bowl win over Georgia in New Orleans in January.