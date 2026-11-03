Former Florida Gator Makes Eye-Opening Statement About Kirby Smart, Georgia Football

ATHENS - The rat poison is back for Kirby Smart and Georgia football.

After another wild week of college football the Georgia Bulldogs impressed in a major way over the then-No. 17 Florida Gators. The now 7-1 and No.-2 ranked Bulldogs took over the game defensively while rushing for over 200 yards during their comfortable 27-8 win.

Now the rat poison is back. Former Florida Gator wide receiver and current ESPN/SEC Network analyst Chris Doering raved about the Bulldogs this week after their big rivalry win over the weekend.

"The most head-scratching loss above all others, when you look back at the month of October, was the Georgia Bulldogs losing to Auburn. I think what we learned in that ball game is that there's only one team out there that can beat the Georgia Bulldogs. And unfortunately for college football, that team is the Georgia Bulldogs. If they don't beat themselves, there's not another team in the SEC or nationally that's gonna be able to beat this team. And in an era of name, image, and likeness, turnover, with rosters moving from year to year, Kirby has been able to do it the same way. Recruit, develop and retain."

.@ChrisDoering says the Georgia Bulldogs are the best team in college football 👀 pic.twitter.com/bTjfWKrtEh — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 2, 2026

"The fact that this is an old school brand of football being played in a new school landscape is bad news for the rest of college football," Doering added. "This Georgia team has it rolling, and I think they're going to look back at what happened against Auburn and say that was the best thing that could have happened to us."

Against Auburn, The 'Dawgs beat the 'Dawgs. They turned the ball over several times in the second half including a late fumble that completely turned the game around. They were sloppy, tired, and beat themselves in several ways that day in Athens. The Tigers get credit for making plays and doing their part, they earned the victory, but Georgia put the game on a platter.

Against the Gators, the opposite happened. The Bulldogs looked fresh, fast, and tackled extremely well for four quarters. The won the turnover battle, they were disciplined, and did exactly what they needed to do to leave Atlanta with a win.

However, things won't get much easier moving forward. The Dawgs beat some of the league's bottom dwellers, but will have three major tests coming over the next three weeks. If Georgia's defense continues to play at a high level, and the Dawgs don't beat themselves, they'll be in an excellent position to win all three.

There's no true dominant team in college football. The Miami Hurricanes are begging to get upset soon the way they're playing. So is Indiana. Utah looks strong, but it's hard to know if they might be the best team in the country. Notre Dame has a loss, Texas and Ohio State have two. Even with one bad loss, the Georgia Bulldogs have been arguably the most consistent team in college football.

The Dawgs will play Ole Miss in Oxford this Saturday at 7:30 PM on ABC.