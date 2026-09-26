Georgia Football Gives Final Update on Injured RB Nate Frazier Before Game Day: Will He Play?

ATHENS - In the final update before gameday, Georgia Football provided an update about injured running back Nate Frazier.

On Wednesday, Frazier was listed as questionable for the showdown with the Oklahoma Sooners tomorrow in Sanford Stadium. UGA’s official update on Frazier remained questionable Thursday night.

Frazier continued to be listed as questionable on Friday night - meaning he is “uncertain to play due to injury or condition” according to the parameters set forth by the Southeastern Conference’s Student-Athlete Availability Report protocols.

Frazier has missed only one game in his career at Georgia prior to Saturday’s game with the Sooners. But that was a big one - Georgia’s narrow loss at Alabama in 2024. The Bulldogs are equipped to handle running back without Frazier, should he miss the game.

Chauncey Bowens is coming off a three-touchdown performance at Arkansas, and coaches have raved about Dwight Phillips in 2026.

“Chauncey is one of the hardest workers on the team,” Smart said after Georiga’s 45-17 win at Arkansas. “I think he’s a violent runner. He likes contact. He seeks contact. He got the beneficiary of some good blocking on a couple of those. He had a couple of runs that I thought could've been even bigger. But he also bounced out on some and made some plays.”

Smart said Phillips has to be given the ball because of what he can do.

“Dwight has worked his tail off,” Smart said in August. “He's one of the most explosive players we have on our offense. If we're going to be more explosive, then we have to get guys that when they touch the ball, big plays happen. The form of touches may change, but he's got to touch the ball because he's been one of our most explosive guys - probably even more so in practice than what you've seen in games.”

Bowens has 67 yards on 17 carries with three touchdowns. Phillips has seven carries for 49 yards. Smart earlier this year that Phillips is poised to explode for the Bulldogs because of his effort this offseason.