Georgia Football Gives Final Update on Injured RB Nate Frazier Before Game Day: Will He Play?
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ATHENS - In the final update before gameday, Georgia Football provided an update about injured running back Nate Frazier.
On Wednesday, Frazier was listed as questionable for the showdown with the Oklahoma Sooners tomorrow in Sanford Stadium. UGA’s official update on Frazier remained questionable Thursday night.
Frazier continued to be listed as questionable on Friday night - meaning he is “uncertain to play due to injury or condition” according to the parameters set forth by the Southeastern Conference’s Student-Athlete Availability Report protocols.
Frazier has missed only one game in his career at Georgia prior to Saturday’s game with the Sooners. But that was a big one - Georgia’s narrow loss at Alabama in 2024. The Bulldogs are equipped to handle running back without Frazier, should he miss the game.
Chauncey Bowens is coming off a three-touchdown performance at Arkansas, and coaches have raved about Dwight Phillips in 2026.
“Chauncey is one of the hardest workers on the team,” Smart said after Georiga’s 45-17 win at Arkansas. “I think he’s a violent runner. He likes contact. He seeks contact. He got the beneficiary of some good blocking on a couple of those. He had a couple of runs that I thought could've been even bigger. But he also bounced out on some and made some plays.”
Smart said Phillips has to be given the ball because of what he can do.
“Dwight has worked his tail off,” Smart said in August. “He's one of the most explosive players we have on our offense. If we're going to be more explosive, then we have to get guys that when they touch the ball, big plays happen. The form of touches may change, but he's got to touch the ball because he's been one of our most explosive guys - probably even more so in practice than what you've seen in games.”
Bowens has 67 yards on 17 carries with three touchdowns. Phillips has seven carries for 49 yards. Smart earlier this year that Phillips is poised to explode for the Bulldogs because of his effort this offseason.
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After two-plus decades of covering the Georgia Bulldogs and the SEC, Dean Legge is one of the definitive voices in Athens and beyond. Legge has authored two books - DAWGSTRUCTION and DOUBLE DAWGS - with each chronicling Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs' run to national titles in 2021 and 2022. Legge has been a Heisman Trophy voter since 2005 and a Biletnikoff Award voter since 2009. He’s covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls, the Rose Bowl Game, College Football Playoff National Championship Games, the NCAA Tournament, the College World Series as well as a slew of college football, basketball and baseball games. Legge graduated from Coker College in 1999 with a degree in Political Science. He played both tennis and basketball for the Cobras. After graduating, Legge completed his academic career at the University of Georgia where he earned a Master of Public Administration from the School of Public and International Affairs in 2001. In 2008, Legge was elected President of the Coker College Alumni Association. He served on the Board of Trustees at Coker from 2009 to 2017 and was a member of the Executive Committee, Student Services and Enrollment Committee and Athletic Committee in that time. Legge is a native of Tucker, Georgia.Follow Dawg_Post