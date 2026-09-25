Georgia Football Gives Update on RB Nate Frazier's Injury Status Before Oklahoma Game
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ATHENS - Georgia Football updated the status of starting running back Nate Frazier Thursday night ahead of the No. 2 Bulldogs’ fight with Oklahoma Saturday in Sanford Stadium.
Frazier, WR Isiah Canion and DB Justice Fitzpatrick remained as "questionable" for the game with Oklahoma (2-1). UGA added injured DL Amaris Williams as "out" on Thursday night after not including him in reporting on Wednesday.
Frazier left Saturday’s 45-17 win by the Dawgs at Arkansas with an apparent injury, but coach Kirby Smart said that both Frazier and WR Isiah Canion should be OK.
“I think both of them are fine. I don't honestly know,” Smart said Saturday. “Nate had a little ding. It's bothering him. We're going to go check on it, and Isaiah the same way. But I thought both of them probably could've played if they needed to.”
Two days later Smart pronounced Frazier “day-to-day”.
“I think's going to be fine. It's going to be day-to-day - expect him to be able to play,” Smart told reporters during his regularly-scheduled press conference on Monday.
The designation “questionable” means that both Cannon and Frazier are “uncertain to play due to injury or condition” according to the parameters set forth by the Southeastern Conference’s Student-Athlete Availability Report protocols.
On Wednesday, Georgia football listed DB Tyriq Green, OL Marcus Harrison and DL Chase Linton as “out” for Saturday’s game. LB Kip Lewis remained "probable".
Oklahoma also reaffirmed their injury situation with star defensive lineman David Stone, who recorded eight tackles in the Sooners’ narrow 14-6 win over New Mexico in Norman on Saturday night.
Stone continued to be listed as questionable Wednesday by the Sooners, but WR Jer'Michael Carter was moved from questionable to "out."
His injury occurred Monday during practice, Oklahoma coach Brent Venables told reporters.
"He ran his knee into a scout-team player during a jog-through, and it kind of popped out. We’ll see where he's at,” he said Tuesday. “The X-rays were positive, I guess, in reporting the news, so that's all I'm doing — reporting the news. But he said his pain was about a two out of 10 right now, so we'll kind of go from there.”
Oklahoma offensive lineman Michael Fasusi was attempting to play in the Georgia game, but was ruled out by Oklahoma officials Wednesday night.
Two more injury reports are required by both schools - one Friday night, and one a few hours before the conference foes tee it up Between the Hedges on Saturday.
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After two-plus decades of covering the Georgia Bulldogs and the SEC, Dean Legge is one of the definitive voices in Athens and beyond. Legge has authored two books - DAWGSTRUCTION and DOUBLE DAWGS - with each chronicling Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs' run to national titles in 2021 and 2022. Legge has been a Heisman Trophy voter since 2005 and a Biletnikoff Award voter since 2009. He’s covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls, the Rose Bowl Game, College Football Playoff National Championship Games, the NCAA Tournament, the College World Series as well as a slew of college football, basketball and baseball games. Legge graduated from Coker College in 1999 with a degree in Political Science. He played both tennis and basketball for the Cobras. After graduating, Legge completed his academic career at the University of Georgia where he earned a Master of Public Administration from the School of Public and International Affairs in 2001. In 2008, Legge was elected President of the Coker College Alumni Association. He served on the Board of Trustees at Coker from 2009 to 2017 and was a member of the Executive Committee, Student Services and Enrollment Committee and Athletic Committee in that time. Legge is a native of Tucker, Georgia.Follow Dawg_Post