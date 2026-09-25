Georgia Football Gives Update on RB Nate Frazier's Injury Status Before Oklahoma Game

ATHENS - Georgia Football updated the status of starting running back Nate Frazier Thursday night ahead of the No. 2 Bulldogs’ fight with Oklahoma Saturday in Sanford Stadium.

Frazier, WR Isiah Canion and DB Justice Fitzpatrick remained as "questionable" for the game with Oklahoma (2-1). UGA added injured DL Amaris Williams as "out" on Thursday night after not including him in reporting on Wednesday.

Frazier left Saturday’s 45-17 win by the Dawgs at Arkansas with an apparent injury, but coach Kirby Smart said that both Frazier and WR Isiah Canion should be OK.

“I think both of them are fine. I don't honestly know,” Smart said Saturday. “Nate had a little ding. It's bothering him. We're going to go check on it, and Isaiah the same way. But I thought both of them probably could've played if they needed to.”

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart at a press conference. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Two days later Smart pronounced Frazier “day-to-day”.

“I think's going to be fine. It's going to be day-to-day - expect him to be able to play,” Smart told reporters during his regularly-scheduled press conference on Monday.

The designation “questionable” means that both Cannon and Frazier are “uncertain to play due to injury or condition” according to the parameters set forth by the Southeastern Conference’s Student-Athlete Availability Report protocols.

On Wednesday, Georgia football listed DB Tyriq Green, OL Marcus Harrison and DL Chase Linton as “out” for Saturday’s game. LB Kip Lewis remained "probable".

Oklahoma also reaffirmed their injury situation with star defensive lineman David Stone, who recorded eight tackles in the Sooners’ narrow 14-6 win over New Mexico in Norman on Saturday night.

Stone continued to be listed as questionable Wednesday by the Sooners, but WR Jer'Michael Carter was moved from questionable to "out."

His injury occurred Monday during practice, Oklahoma coach Brent Venables told reporters.

"He ran his knee into a scout-team player during a jog-through, and it kind of popped out. We’ll see where he's at,” he said Tuesday. “The X-rays were positive, I guess, in reporting the news, so that's all I'm doing — reporting the news. But he said his pain was about a two out of 10 right now, so we'll kind of go from there.”

Oklahoma offensive lineman Michael Fasusi was attempting to play in the Georgia game, but was ruled out by Oklahoma officials Wednesday night.

Two more injury reports are required by both schools - one Friday night, and one a few hours before the conference foes tee it up Between the Hedges on Saturday.