Georgia Football Injury Report Report After Game 3 vs. Arkansas

The Georgia Bulldogs went up to Fayetteville, Arkansas on Saturday and beat the Arkansas Razorbacks 45-17.

Kirby Smart was proud of his Georgia team after the game, saying that they fought hard and gave great effort through the travel and the heat. That was Georgia’s first road game of the season and first conference game as well. The Dawgs are now 3-0 overall and 1-0 in SEC play.

Georgia is going to continue to play tougher opponents as the season goes on. That means injuries may arise too.

Fortunately for the Dawgs, no serious injuries have been incurred by any player, just minor aches and dings. A couple of players exited the game against the Razorbacks, and Smart have updates about them post game.

Nate Frazier and Isiah Canion

Frazier left the game about midway through after getting dinged up. Georgia had a solid lead by that point and has other running backs that the staff trusts.

Wide receiver Isiah Canion left the game in the first quarter. He was on the field for the first play of the game and is considered a starter on this team.

“Yeah, I think both of them are fine. I don't honestly know. Nate had a little ding. It's bothering him. We're going to go check on it, and Isaiah the same way. But I thought both of them probably could've played if they needed to,” Smart said.

Frazier scored his fifth touchdown of the season before leaving the game. Canion only has three catches so far this season. Thomas Blackshear was the biggest beneficiary of his absence. Running back Chauncey Bowens was that due to Frazier’s injury.

“I love Chauncey. Chauncey is one of the hardest workers on the team. I think he’s a violent runner. He likes contact. He seeks contact. He got the beneficiary of some good blocking on a couple of those,” Smart said.

There is no expectation that either of these players will be unable to suit up for the Oklahoma game.