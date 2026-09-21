Georgia Football Isn't Even Close to Being Ranked No. 1 over Texas Longhorns

ATHENS - It could take a while for No. 2 Georgia Football to return to the top overall spot in college football.

After UGA’s lopsided 45-17 win at Arkansas over the weekend, the Bulldogs remained as the No. 2 team in the country, which was expected. But the Bulldogs didn’t make up much ground on No. 1 Texas in the Associated Press’s new rankings that were released Sunday.

A week after the Horns secured a one-point win over Ohio State, they held a 127-point lead over the Bulldogs for the No. 1 spot. But after a lackluster win over Texas-San Antonio, the vote totals separating the Horns and Dawgs was virtually the same as a week before - this time 126 votes separate the two schools.

Georgia Football LB Gabe Harris Jr. tackles Texas QB Arch Manning. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas and Georgia are not scheduled to play one another this year after playing three times in two seasons. The Bulldogs won all three contests between the two schools. The Horns and Dawgs will face the other's archrival this Saturday as Texas travels to The Swamp this week to take on the Florida Gators while UGA hosts Oklahoma.

Meanwhile, Georgia will play two teams ranked in the top ten of this week’s poll - with both games coming on the road. No. 2 Georgia will visit No. 8 Alabama in three weeks. Alabama got off to a slow start against Florida State before zooming to a 50-36 win in Tuscaloosa. No. 4 Ole Miss got the big win of the week in college football - holding on to beat Lane Kiffin’s LSU squad in Oxford. Georgia will visit Ole Miss in November.

Georgia Football RB Nate Frazier runs with the ball against Arkansas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia’s will also face No. 19 Missouri in November. The Tigers took care of of Troy 27-17 in a sloppy effort from Mizzou. And Georgia’s rival Florida is back in the rankings for the first time in a long time after a 44-39 win at Auburn. The Gators and Dawgs will hold their annual showdown on Halloween, but in Atlanta this due to the new stadium being built in Jacksonville.

The Bulldogs, Rebels, Tide, Gators and Mississippi State are all in a tie for first place in the SEC at 1-0. Georgia’s showdown with previously ranked Oklahoma will kickoff at 3:30 on ABC. The Sooners fell out of the rankings after back-to-back dreadful showings in a 17-10 loss at Michigan and a 14-6 win over New Mexico at home.