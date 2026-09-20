Did Georgia Football Show Up Arkansas in Blowout Win By Practicing During Game?
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FAYETTEVILLE - Georgia Football was at it again on Saturday - blowing out Arkansas on the way to a 45-17 win over the Razorbacks in the first SEC game for both teams.
But what the No. 2 Bulldogs did during a TV timeout caught ESPN’s Dusty Dvoracek by surprise. Georgia football’s defensive line was working individual drills during breaks in the game.
"I have seen a lot of things take place during a TV timeout. I have never seen a team use it as an individual period," the former Oklahoma standout said. "The defensive line of Georgia went though a full three to four minute individual period to stay fresh; to stay loose; to stay engaged as they close out this football game.”
Dvoracek’s comments came as the Bulldogs were up 31-3 in the closing minutes of the third quarter. Georgia would eventually beat Arkansas 45-17 thanks so solid play from that defensive line. The Bulldogs only allowed 20 rushing yards on 17 carries during the landslide win in the Ozarks.
Georgia football coach Kirby Smart was asked about the Dawgs practicing during the beatdown of Arkansas on Saturday.
“That’s a question for Trey Scott,” Smart said.
Smart does not make assistant coaches available to the media during the season.
“That's a belief he has of - we’re not getting enough work,” Smart said “They're not running the ball. They're not being physical enough. They're not - we need to get work, so he gets work between snaps and between huddle breaks to make sure we're getting enough to earn in their NIL every day.”
The Bulldogs’ first team has only allowed three points this season. Georgia faces an Oklahoma squad this Saturday that has struggled to score the last two weeks - managing only 24 points against Michigan and New Mexico in back-to-back games. For Smart, the Bulldogs must improve in pressure on the quarterback to get where they need to go this season.
“We have to rush the passer better,” Smart told reporters after the lopsided win. “That was what got me. We didn't affect the quarterback enough defensively.”
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After two-plus decades of covering the Georgia Bulldogs and the SEC, Dean Legge is one of the definitive voices in Athens and beyond. Legge has authored two books - DAWGSTRUCTION and DOUBLE DAWGS - with each chronicling Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs' run to national titles in 2021 and 2022. Legge has been a Heisman Trophy voter since 2005 and a Biletnikoff Award voter since 2009. He’s covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls, the Rose Bowl Game, College Football Playoff National Championship Games, the NCAA Tournament, the College World Series as well as a slew of college football, basketball and baseball games. Legge graduated from Coker College in 1999 with a degree in Political Science. He played both tennis and basketball for the Cobras. After graduating, Legge completed his academic career at the University of Georgia where he earned a Master of Public Administration from the School of Public and International Affairs in 2001. In 2008, Legge was elected President of the Coker College Alumni Association. He served on the Board of Trustees at Coker from 2009 to 2017 and was a member of the Executive Committee, Student Services and Enrollment Committee and Athletic Committee in that time. Legge is a native of Tucker, Georgia.Follow Dawg_Post