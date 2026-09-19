Georgia Football Live Updates vs Arkansas Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE - Kirby Smart's No. 2 Georgia Football faces Arkansas in the first SEC game of the year for both teams. Stay tuned to this page for all scoring updates and reports live from Razorback Stadium in Arkansas.

Earlier this week Smart said the Bulldogs would have to face a challanging moment at some point this season. He said he didn't know when that would happen.

“I don't know if I'd say anticipating adversity. I think adversity - I think you have to as a coach anticipate adversity, because I don't know when it's coming. I have no control over when it's coming. Nor do you, nor do the players," he told reporters Monday. "So, to not anticipate it would be failure. We try to anticipate it. We try to create it every day in our practices in some kind of way.”

Pre-Game

Kirby Smart leads his No. 2 Georgia Football team on the field here at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Kirby Smart and Georgia Football takes the field for the Arkansas game pic.twitter.com/YPg2qmkXMo — DawgPost (@Dawg_Post) September 19, 2026

The Bulldogs' specialists have already taken the field here at Arkansas with about an hour to go before kickoff. The Bulldogs will be in their traditional Silver Britches with white tops and red helmets. That's different than the look the Dawgs had a week ago in the program's 70-20 win over Western Kentucky Between the Hedges in Athens.

The game kicks off at Noon on ABC from Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

On the other hand, Arkansas is dressed in white pants with red tops and helmets.

Georgia is considered a 24.5-point favorite to beat the Hogs here in Fayetteville. The line has not moved much this week after a massive move towards the Dawgs after the weekend.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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The Bulldogs released the program's hype film the night before the game with the Hogs - featuring former Georgia defensive back Richard LeCounte.