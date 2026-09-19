Georgia Football Live Updates vs Arkansas Razorbacks
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FAYETTEVILLE - Kirby Smart's No. 2 Georgia Football faces Arkansas in the first SEC game of the year for both teams. Stay tuned to this page for all scoring updates and reports live from Razorback Stadium in Arkansas.
Earlier this week Smart said the Bulldogs would have to face a challanging moment at some point this season. He said he didn't know when that would happen.
“I don't know if I'd say anticipating adversity. I think adversity - I think you have to as a coach anticipate adversity, because I don't know when it's coming. I have no control over when it's coming. Nor do you, nor do the players," he told reporters Monday. "So, to not anticipate it would be failure. We try to anticipate it. We try to create it every day in our practices in some kind of way.”
Pre-Game
Kirby Smart leads his No. 2 Georgia Football team on the field here at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.
The Bulldogs' specialists have already taken the field here at Arkansas with about an hour to go before kickoff. The Bulldogs will be in their traditional Silver Britches with white tops and red helmets. That's different than the look the Dawgs had a week ago in the program's 70-20 win over Western Kentucky Between the Hedges in Athens.
The game kicks off at Noon on ABC from Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.
On the other hand, Arkansas is dressed in white pants with red tops and helmets.
Georgia is considered a 24.5-point favorite to beat the Hogs here in Fayetteville. The line has not moved much this week after a massive move towards the Dawgs after the weekend.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
The Bulldogs released the program's hype film the night before the game with the Hogs - featuring former Georgia defensive back Richard LeCounte.
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After two-plus decades of covering the Georgia Bulldogs and the SEC, Dean Legge is one of the definitive voices in Athens and beyond. Legge has authored two books - DAWGSTRUCTION and DOUBLE DAWGS - with each chronicling Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs' run to national titles in 2021 and 2022. Legge has been a Heisman Trophy voter since 2005 and a Biletnikoff Award voter since 2009. He’s covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls, the Rose Bowl Game, College Football Playoff National Championship Games, the NCAA Tournament, the College World Series as well as a slew of college football, basketball and baseball games. Legge graduated from Coker College in 1999 with a degree in Political Science. He played both tennis and basketball for the Cobras. After graduating, Legge completed his academic career at the University of Georgia where he earned a Master of Public Administration from the School of Public and International Affairs in 2001. In 2008, Legge was elected President of the Coker College Alumni Association. He served on the Board of Trustees at Coker from 2009 to 2017 and was a member of the Executive Committee, Student Services and Enrollment Committee and Athletic Committee in that time. Legge is a native of Tucker, Georgia.Follow Dawg_Post