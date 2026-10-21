Georgia Football's Margin of Error is One More Loss, We Think

The Georgia Bulldogs have one loss under their belt, and that came by way of a shocking upset in Sanford Stadium to the Auburn Tigers.

This is the last year of the 12-team College Football Playoff model. Next year, it is supposed to expand to 24 teams, and we will see what it takes to make the bigger pool. What it has taken to make the 12-team playoff is winning at least 10 games and/or being a conference champion.

That said, Kirby Smart and his Dawgs now have a pretty clear margin of error, working under the assumption that there will not be complete chaos leading to a bunch of three-loss teams with playoff arguments. The margin of error, in the most likely case, is that Georgia can lose one more game and still make the College Football Playoff.

Right now, the Dawgs are still atop of the SEC standings with a 4-1 conference record. Tennessee, Ole Miss and Kentucky each only hold one conference loss as well. If Georgia was to somehow make the SEC championship and win as a three-loss team, then three losses would be good enough to make the 12-team pool. The SEC champion being left out of a 12-team playoff would be ridiculous, right?

So, Georgia has four more SEC games and then its matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on rivalry weekend/Thanksgiving weekend. Georgia can afford to lose one more time. Vegas is not going to predict that.

Georgia’s loss to Auburn was what was said earlier. It was shocking. So, anything can happen, especially when you turn the ball over three times, but Georgia playing that poorly again is not something that many will be bold enough to admit most likely.

Georgia has a neutral site game against Florida in Atlanta. The Gators have been all over the place. The highs have been high and the lows have been lows. They are coming off of an upset over Texas on the road.

Then, the Dawgs will travel to Ole Miss, who has had Georgia’s number recently, and have probably the scariest quarterback in the country in Trinidad Chambliss.

Georgia will host Missouri, who looked amazing on offense until this past week. Then, the Dawgs will travel to South Carolina before taking on Georgia Tech at home.

There could certainly be a loss in there, especially playing against the Rebels on the road, but that would be okay. Georgia is No. 5 in the AP Top 25 now after the Auburn loss. Another loss would likely keep it in the top-12, especially if it is to Ole Miss.

What Smart said after the loss to Auburn does put it into perspective a little bit, even if it was just coachspeak.

“Everything we want to do is in front of us. I know it's a big deal to everybody else, but to me, it's another game, and we have to turn around and get ready to go play again because it is a war in this league week in and week out. Everybody can beat everybody,” Smart said.

Everything is still in front of Georgia, but it needs to tread carefully. One more loss is okay. After that, things will get dicey and the SEC championship becomes unlikely.