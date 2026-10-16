Stats to Know for Georgia Football's Matchup with Auburn Tigers

The Georgia Bulldogs face off against the Auburn Tigers tomorrow in Athens, Georgia.

Alex Golesh is getting his first taste of this rivalry on the road to take on Kirby Smart’s squad. It is also Alex Golesh’s first meetup against Smart as a head coach. Let’s take a look at every stat that is relevant to this game and this rivalry.

Betting

Georgia is a 19.5-point favorite over Auburn. The over/under is set at 49.5 points.

Georgia has covered the spread in all but one game this season. It narrowly did not cover the big line against Vanderbilt two weeks ago. The Dawgs are winning SEC games by an average of 20.75 points right now through four conference contests.

Offensive

Georgia leads the SEC in scoring offense with 46.2 points per game and is second in all of college football. Auburn ranks 13th in the SEC with 26.8 points per game.

Georgia is fourth in the SEC with 211.83 rushing yards per game. Auburn is ninth in the conference with 180 yards per game on the ground.

The Dawgs pass for 263 yards per game, which is good for 6th in the SEC. Auburn is 13th in the conference with just 219.8 yards per game in the air.

Defensive

Georgia has the best scoring defense in the conference, holding opponents to 14 points per game. Auburn is allowing 21.4 points per game, which is good for ninth best.

Georgia is holding opponents to 74.67 brushing yards, good for second in the conference behind LSU. Auburn is toward the bottom of the SEC, ranking 14th by allowing 149 yards per game on the ground.

The Dawgs allow 186.83 yards per game through the air, which ranks sixth best in the SEC. This is one of the lower-ranking stats for Georgia. Auburn is only a couple of spots behind them, allowing 208 yards per game passing.

General

Georgia has not lost to Auburn since 2017 when the Tigers won at home in upset fashion Georgia got revenge in the SEC Championship game a few weeks later.

Auburn has beaten Georgia just three times since 2010.

Kirby Smart has only lost to Auburn one time as Georgia’s head coach (2017).

Georgia has beaten Auburn in Athens by double digits in every game since 2018. The last time it was decided by fewer than 10 points was in 2016.

The last time Auburn won in Athens was in 2005.