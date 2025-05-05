Georgia Makes Final Eight For Four Star EDGE Prospect Landon Barnes
Four-star EDGE rusher Landon Barnes is down to his final eight schools, he announced on his social media Sunday afternoon. His final eight includes Ole Miss, LSU, SMU, Ohio State, Washington, Arizona State, Texas, and Georgia.
Barnes has an official set with the Bulldogs for June 13th. He will visit Ole Miss on June 6th and Ohio State on June 20th. He’s already taken official visits to Washington and Arizona State in April.
Barnes plays for a powerhouse program, Duncanville (TX) who went 13-1 this season, making it to the semifinals. Barnes finished the season with 43 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, eight quarterback hurries, four sacks, three pass deflections, and two forced fumbles. One of his best games came in the season opener against South Oak (TX), where he finished with nine tackles and three tackles for loss.
According to 247Sports Composite, Barnes is a four-star prospect, the No. 16 EDGE, the No. 21 player in Texas, and No. 150 prospect nationally. So far the Bulldogs have seven commits in this class. Barnes would be the first edge rusher for the Bulldogs in this class.
Hopefully, this is the start of some great news for the Bulldogs to start off the month of May as they await for the decision of the top quarterback in the 2026 class, Jared Curtis, to make his decision on Monday.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Graham Houston, OL