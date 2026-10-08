In a Surprise, Georgia Football is Down a Major Player Heading into Alabama Game

ATHENS - Georgia football will be missing a major running back heading into the showdown at Alabama, which is still scheduled for Saturday night in Tuscaloosa.

Chauncey Bowens, who has three touchdowns this season, and is a major part of the Dawgs’ rushing attack, was listed as “out” by the program Wednesday night. According to guidelines from the Southeastern Conference, that means Bowens “will not participate in the upcoming game.”

That means starting running back Nate Frazier, Dwight Phillips and Bo Walker will be the Dawgs’ primary ball carriers this weekend. Insiders tell Dawg Post that Frazier is still dealing with a lingering rib injury, but Wednesday night was the first time in two weeks that Frazier was not listed at all on the Dawgs’ injury report.

Not having Bowens available for the game means the Bulldogs are missing a player with massive physicality.

“I think he’s a violent runner. He likes contact. He seeks contact,” Smart said earlier this season.

Georgia football RB Dwight Phillips Jr. runs against Vanderbilt. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without him the Bulldogs will have to focus on continuing to hit explosive plays in the run game. Frazier and Phillips have exploded with the ball at times this season. Frazier is averaging 8.1 yards per carry; Phillips is at 8.0.

“Dwight’s awesome," Smart said about Phillips after the win over Vanderbilt. "He's a great kid to be around. We were trying to find ways to get touches and he capitalized on a lot of his moments when he got a chance. That's what part of being a good player is. You take advantage of the opportunity you're presented with, and he's done that.”

Georgia’s run game may fall more on QB Gunner Stockton, who has proven over time his ability to use his feet to change games. Stockton ripped Arkansas for 97 yards on seven carries in September.

Georgia football QB Gunner Stockton runs the ball against Texas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I just knew he was going to run out of gas but he made some good cuts and he never got touched on that play,” Smart said of Stockton’s 62-yard run against the Hogs.

UGA offensive coordinator Mike Bobo may be ready to use Stockton more in the run game considering the circumstances. A year ago in Atlanta Stockton carried the ball 13 times for 39 yards against Alabama in Georgia’s 28-7 win over the Tide. He ran 13 times during an overtime win at Tennessee, during a wins over Georgia Tech and the Gators and in a loss to Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl.

But the quarterback has hardly been used this season on the ground. Stockton only has 20 runs this season in five games. In 2025 Stockton scored ten rushing touchdowns.