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Live Updates: Georgia Football vs Missouri Football | Scores, Injuries and Behind the Scenes

We've got all you need to monitor No. 3 Georgia's showdown with Missouri in Athens.
Matt DeBary|
Nov 7, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) passes the ball during warm ups prior to the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) passes the ball during warm ups prior to the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Georgia Bulldogs

ATHENS - The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are back home hosting the No. 22 ranked Missouri Tigers.

Kirby Smart and the Dawgs are coming off a dominant 42-7 led by a five-touchdown performance from Gunner Stockton and another elite performance from the Bulldog defense.

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This is Georgia's first game back in Athens since their headscratching loss to Auburn before the open week in mid-October.

Updated Score: Georgia - Missouri -

Pregame:

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Matt DeBary
MATT DEBARY

Matt DeBary started his career covering college football in 2014. DeBary's reporting has covered the likes of Trevor Lawrence, Kirby Smart, Stetson Bennett, Brock Bowers, Nick Chubb, Nolan Smith, Travon Walker, Sony Michel, George Pickens and a slew of other high-profile players including Jared Curtis, Caleb Downs, Derrick Brown, Andrew Thomas, Kelee Ringo, Darnell Washington, Azeez Ojulari and Mecole Hardman. His direct-to-the-point everyman commentary has made him one of the most-respected voices in the market. DeBary has covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls, the Rose Bowl Game and College Football Playoff National Championship Games. DeBary graduated from Kennesaw State. He assistant the football program there during his time as a student. He joined Dawg Post in 2015. DeBary is a native of Cumming, Georgia

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