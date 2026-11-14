Live Updates: Georgia Football vs Missouri Football | Scores, Injuries and Behind the Scenes

ATHENS - The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are back home hosting the No. 22 ranked Missouri Tigers.

Kirby Smart and the Dawgs are coming off a dominant 42-7 led by a five-touchdown performance from Gunner Stockton and another elite performance from the Bulldog defense.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

This is Georgia's first game back in Athens since their headscratching loss to Auburn before the open week in mid-October.

Updated Score: Georgia - Missouri -

Pregame: