One of the worst things about sports are injuries. Win, lose or draw, injuries are difficult to deal with and difficult to see happen to athletes- people. One Georgia Bulldogs star says that you can’t feel sorry for yourself when that happens.

Nate Frazier’s season started off hot with three touchdowns on just four carries in Georgia’s season opener against Tennessee State. He scored again in the next game against Western Kentucky. Then he received the bulk of the carries and scored again in the first half of Georgia’s next game against Arkansas.

Unfortunately, Georgia’s star running back suffered a rib injury that kept him out of the next two games except for a stint on a drive against Vanderbilt.



Frazier looked like he was going to suit up for the Dawgs’ biggest game in Tuscaloosa in Alabama but was ruled out during pregame warmups. A clip went viral of him getting super emotional and crying pretty hard when the decision was made.

On Monday, Frazier addressed his mindset.

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“For me it was working with the training staff. You have to get into the mental place. You can't feel sorry for yourself. Everybody goes through injuries, man. It is a part of the game, you know?” Frazier said.

The junior from Compton, California has always been very passionate. He kept it real.

“That’s what you signed up for. I had that time when I woke up, just feeling sorry for my soldiers but there’s nothing I can do,” Frazier said. “I can’t control the controllable. Don't wake up feeling sorry for yourself. Try to attack the day, and be in treatment every single day, day in and day out, and make sure you're trying to get right and do the things you need to do.”

Frazier returned to action in Georgia’s loss to Auburn. He didn’t look like himself, only totaling 19 yards on nine carries. He bounced back with 67 yards and a touchdown against Florida then hit the 100-yard mark for the first time this season in the following game against Ole Miss. Last week, Frazier scored three touchdowns for the second time in 2026.

He’s back, folks, and he is running harder than he ever has.