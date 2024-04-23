Jaden Rashada Visit Underway - What to Expect From Georgia
Quarterback transfer Jaden Rashada is on Georgia's campus Tuesday for an unofficial visit to see the Bulldogs' program. Here's what we know, and what it means for the Dawgs and Rashada.
The University of Georgia has three scholarship quarterbacks on the current roster — Carson Beck, Gunner Stockton, and Ryan Puglisi. Head coach Kirby Smart has stated on multiple occassions that he wants four scholarship quarterbacks on the roster entering the season. This makes the entrance of Arizona State QB, Jaden Rashada into the NCAA Transfer Portal rather intriguing.
The 6'4, 185 pound signal caller was the 7th ranked QB in the 2023 signing class according to the 247 composites and after a season with Arizona State, he has entered the portal and Georgia appears to be the primary leader for his services. Rashada is in Athens on a visit to see the Georgia program on Tuesday. So, what should we expect from the visit?
Rashada and Georgia are New Friends
This isn't a football player that Georgia recruited hard in high school, if at all. Georgia never offered a scholarship in high school, they never hosted Rashada on a visit during his recruitment, they essentially avoided one another the entire process. After all, Rashada was in the 2023 class, a recruiting cycle in which Georgia spent the overwhelming majority of scouting time and allotment to Arch Manning who would wind up signing with Texas. It's left Georgia's QB room playing catch-up in terms of numbers ever since. This will be both parties introduction to one another.
Rashada Gets to Know the Offense
Perhaps the most critical portion of this visit for Rashada will be seeing and hearing what the plan is not only for his development but where and how they see him fitting into offensive coordinator Mike Bobo's offense. One thing we know about Bobo from his history as a coordinator is that he will likely alter whatever system Carson Beck is currently running as the starter to fit whoever starts next. Right now, that's shaping up to be Gunner Stockton, and you'd imagine there will be an element of QB run game involved in that style of offense. Rashada's style of offense would likely resemble more of that of a Carson Beck style as opposed to a Gunner Stockton style. He's a pro-style pocket passer with an affinity for the deep ball.
Rashada Get to Know Athens
I'm sure Jayden Rashada is not foreign to a college environment, it's not like Arizona State is shy of such experiences. However, Rashada's recruitment in high school took him all of the south, from Miami, to Oxford, to Baton Rouge. However, it never brought him to Athens. The Classic City
