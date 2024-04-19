REPORT: Georgia Listed as Potential Landing Spot for Quarterback Jaden Rashada
The Georgia Bulldogs have been listed as a potential transfer destination for Arizona State Quarterback Jaden Rasada
The college football world received major news this week when it was announced that Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada had plans to enter the transfer portal ahead of the 2024 regular season.
Rashada, a former 4-star prospect from the class of 2023 was originally committed to the Florida Gator but flipped his commitment to the Arizona State Sun Devils ahead of the 2023 regular season. In his three appearances for the Sun Devils, Rashada threw for 485 yards and four touchdowns before an injury cut his season short.
In the wake of Rashada’s entrance to the portal, the Georgia Bulldogs have been tabbed as one of the teams that are a potential landing spot for the highly talented quarterback. Should that be the case, Rashada would bolster an already talented quarterback room in Athens.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has stated multiple times that he and his staff have a great desire to have four scholarship quarterbacks on their roster and have heavily implied that they have plans to pursue a fourth signal-caller via the transfer portal.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech
