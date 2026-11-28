ATHENS - Georgia football opened as a near-touchdown favorite to win another SEC Championship - this time against Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns.

As soon as the Longhorns toppled Texas A&M 16-6 in College Station, the No. 1 Bulldogs were listed as a 6.5-point favorite to beat No. 3 Texas by Fan Duel. This is the fourth time Texas and Georgia will play one another in a matter of three seasons. The two are scheduled to play in Austin in 2027.

The two teams got to Atlanta powered by exceptional defenses. But the way Texas and Georgia have earned their way to the final SEC Championship Game in history has been very different. Texas has been a master of playing close contests - with all but four of their games in 2026 being decided in the fourth quarter. On the other hand, Georgia has only had two competitive games all season - winning at Alabama in October before falling to Auburn in Athens a week later in a stunning upset.

This is the only time in 2026 that the Bulldogs have been listed as favorites of ten points or fewer. The Bulldogs were underdogs at Alabama. Georgia not been listed as a single-digit favorite this fall.

Kirby Smart-led Georgia teams have performed well as favorites in this range of points. Since 2016 when Smart took over in Athens, the Bulldogs have been favored in the range of 6.5 points to ten points 17 times - Georgia is 16-1 straight up in those contests (2018 at LSU). Smart’s Dawgs are 13-4 against the spread in those games.

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Texas is one of the few programs that has been favorite in multiple games against the Bulldogs with Smart as the head coach (Alabama). The Horns have been favored in two games between the two schools, and Georgia has been favored twice. Interestingly enough, in those four games the underdog has won outright three times (Texas, 2018; UGA 2024; UGA 2024). Only once - during Georgia’s 35-10 blowout of the Horns in Athens, did the favorite win the game straight up. The No. 5 Dawgs were only 4-point favorites to beat No. 10 Texas that night in Athens.

The Georgia football-Texas contest will be the biggest game of championship weekend. Texas Tech faces Utah for the Big 12 Championship Friday night in Arlington. The Utes are slight favorites to win (-2.5). At noon on Saturday Wake Forest will face Miami in Charlotte. The Canes are very narrow favorites (-2.5) to win that game. Meanwhile the Big Ten is still in flux and will be until late Saturday night.

In addition, Texas and Georgia are two of the biggest brands in college football. With Ohio State missing the Big Ten Championship Game and teams like Alabama, Michigan and Notre Dame missing or not being able to participate in championship weekend, the SEC Championship Game is likely to have a lot of attention Saturday afternoon.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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