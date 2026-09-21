Kirby Smart Gives Update on Georgia Football Star Running Back Nate Frazier

The Georgia Bulldogs have managed to avoid major injuries through three games of action so far.

But, football is football, and guys are getting dinged up. The biggest name that has appeared to suffer an injury has been star running back Nate Frazier. He entered the injury tent during the third quarter of Georgia’s 45-17 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday.

Kirby Smart said after the game that he thought he was fine and that Frazier was just a little dinged up.

“Yeah, I think both of them are fine. I don't honestly know. Nate had a little ding. It's bothering him. We're going to go check on it, and Isaiah (Canion) the same way. But I thought both of them probably could've played if they needed to,” Smart said on Saturday.

On Monday, Smart spoke with reporters and he was asked about Frazier again.

“Yeah. Nate, I think's going to be fine. It's going to be day-to-day. Uh, expect him to be able to play,” Smart said.

What his injury is exactly is unknown, but that is a common occurrence with the Georgia Bulldogs. Smart usually hands out as little details as possible when it comes to his injured players. The program is pretty vague about them.

Frazier ran for 75 yards and a score before exiting the game on Saturday. Through three games, he has amassed 202 rushing yards and five touchdowns on just 24 carries. He has been the most efficient runner for the Dawgs.

Georgia has a few other players with minor injuries right now: Tyriq Green, Chase Linton, and Isiah Canion. Smart said that they will all be back soon.

Canion left the game against Arkansas early and didn't return. Green suffered a leg injury in the second half against Western Kentucky- a game that he broke out in with a defensive and special teams score. Linton hasn't suited up yet.