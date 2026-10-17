Live Updates: Georgia Football vs Auburn Football | Scores, Injuries and Behind the Scenes

ATHENS - Georgia football will take on the Auburn Tigers for the 131st time in history - this time Between the Hedges in Athens. The Dawgs own the advantage in the rivalry with a 66-56-8 all-time advantage

Georgia football-Auburn: Game time for Week 7 game

The Georgia football-Auburn game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start on Saturday.

Georgia football-Auburn: TV Channel for Week 7 game

The Georgia football-Auburn game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Georgia football-Auburn: How to watch online, stream for Week 7 game

The Georgia football-Auburn game will be streamed using the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game.

Georgia football-Auburn: Odds, point spread, over/under for Week 7 game

According to FanDuel, Georgia is a 19.5-point favorite against Auburn. The over/under for the game is 50.5

The Dawgs are 5-1 against the spread this season.

What Kirby Smart said about the Auburn Tigers

“As y'all know, the South's oldest rivalry. It's an awesome rivalry. It's one that was special to me growing up close to Auburn. I actually lived closer to there than any other SEC school. I have known a lot of coaches there and seems like from the two places I've worked most of my life, that's been a permanent rival - certainly been a very traditional rivalry both places I worked and have so much respect for them.

They have a lot of talent. They got good football players and it's any given Saturday in this conference, as we see every week, will be a extremely physical game. They're coming off an off week, and we're coming off a really tough physical game.

So it'll be really important that the mindset and the approach to the game is right because they wanna make it physical the way they play. They're a really tough physical football team on both sides of the ball. And Coach Durkin, their defensive coordinator has been one of the best in the conference over all the years he's been in the conference. He's a great defensive football coach. We got a lot of links - a lot of respect for him. Our guys have to get ready to go play.”

Last time out: Georgia football vs. Alabama

No. 2 Georgia topped No. 6 Alabama 20-17 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The win was Kirby Smart’s first in Tuscaloosa. Dwight Phillips powered the Dawgs’ run attack, and Gunner Stockton only had four incomplete passes as Georgia was too much for the Tide.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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