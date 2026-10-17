Live Updates: Georgia Football vs Auburn Football | Scores, Injuries and Behind the Scenes
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ATHENS - Georgia football will take on the Auburn Tigers for the 131st time in history - this time Between the Hedges in Athens. The Dawgs own the advantage in the rivalry with a 66-56-8 all-time advantage
Georgia football-Auburn: Game time for Week 7 game
The Georgia football-Auburn game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start on Saturday.
Georgia football-Auburn: TV Channel for Week 7 game
The Georgia football-Auburn game will be broadcast on ESPN.
Georgia football-Auburn: How to watch online, stream for Week 7 game
The Georgia football-Auburn game will be streamed using the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game.
Georgia football-Auburn: Odds, point spread, over/under for Week 7 game
According to FanDuel, Georgia is a 19.5-point favorite against Auburn. The over/under for the game is 50.5
The Dawgs are 5-1 against the spread this season.
What Kirby Smart said about the Auburn Tigers
“As y'all know, the South's oldest rivalry. It's an awesome rivalry. It's one that was special to me growing up close to Auburn. I actually lived closer to there than any other SEC school. I have known a lot of coaches there and seems like from the two places I've worked most of my life, that's been a permanent rival - certainly been a very traditional rivalry both places I worked and have so much respect for them.
They have a lot of talent. They got good football players and it's any given Saturday in this conference, as we see every week, will be a extremely physical game. They're coming off an off week, and we're coming off a really tough physical game.
So it'll be really important that the mindset and the approach to the game is right because they wanna make it physical the way they play. They're a really tough physical football team on both sides of the ball. And Coach Durkin, their defensive coordinator has been one of the best in the conference over all the years he's been in the conference. He's a great defensive football coach. We got a lot of links - a lot of respect for him. Our guys have to get ready to go play.”
Last time out: Georgia football vs. Alabama
No. 2 Georgia topped No. 6 Alabama 20-17 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The win was Kirby Smart’s first in Tuscaloosa. Dwight Phillips powered the Dawgs’ run attack, and Gunner Stockton only had four incomplete passes as Georgia was too much for the Tide.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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After two-plus decades of covering the Georgia Bulldogs and the SEC, Dean Legge is one of the definitive voices in Athens and beyond. Legge has authored two books - DAWGSTRUCTION and DOUBLE DAWGS - with each chronicling Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs' run to national titles in 2021 and 2022. Legge has been a Heisman Trophy voter since 2005 and a Biletnikoff Award voter since 2009. He’s covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls, the Rose Bowl Game, College Football Playoff National Championship Games, the NCAA Tournament, the College World Series as well as a slew of college football, basketball and baseball games. Legge graduated from Coker College in 1999 with a degree in Political Science. He played both tennis and basketball for the Cobras. After graduating, Legge completed his academic career at the University of Georgia where he earned a Master of Public Administration from the School of Public and International Affairs in 2001. In 2008, Legge was elected President of the Coker College Alumni Association. He served on the Board of Trustees at Coker from 2009 to 2017 and was a member of the Executive Committee, Student Services and Enrollment Committee and Athletic Committee in that time. Legge is a native of Tucker, Georgia.Follow Dawg_Post