TUSCALOOSA, AL - Georgia's wild 20-17 win over Alabama was one for the ages. Gunner Stockton delivered and the Bulldogs dominated the fourth quarter on their way to victory.

But the Crimson Tide fans won't remember it way. Neither will folks from ESPN. College football analysts and more shared their thoughts on a controversial pass interference that was not called on the Georgia secondary on Alabama's final offensive drive.

With 3:33 remaining in the game and the Crimson Tide facing a 2nd and 10, Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell under-threw wide receiver Rico Scott in the end-zone. Bulldog safety KJ Bolden made impact with Scott, but a flag was never thrown.

Bryan-Denny went ballistic. On the next play Russell was sacked by Georgia's Valdin Sone and KJ Bolden for a loss of of nine yards. The Dawgs attacked and got to the quarterback in the game's biggest moment. And just like that, Alabama was out of field goal range. The Tide would punt and never see the ball again.

ESPN broadcasters Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler couldn't beleive the call in real time.

Such a crazy sequence in the final minutes that played a huge role in deciding a hard-fought game between two outstanding teams. Georgia leaves Tuscaloosa with a 20-17 win.



What a battle this game was… It always comes down to the few big plays at the end when these to teams… pic.twitter.com/EuZhmV3EYS — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) October 11, 2026

SEC analyst Peter Burns also made his thoughts clear on the big call. Burns decided that the game was over when there was still more than three minutes to play. An interesting take for sure.

I’d argue the missed pass interference call actually won it for Georgia. https://t.co/5jmjYMvqUX — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) October 11, 2026

Of course, that's not why Georgia beat Alabama. The Bulldogs ran for 80 yards in the fourth quarter. They played well defensively down the stretch. The won the line of scrimmage. That's why they won. One play doesn't win or lose a game. The deeper, better team won over four quarters. Well, along with Gunner Stockton.

That's because Gunner Stockton has ice in his veins. The Bulldog signal-caller came up clutch all game long, and his final pass, a 3rd and 7 completion to Elyiss Williams, helped seal the victory. Stockton stood firm in the pocket and threw a rope to a Williams who secured the ball tightly as he fell to the ground. On the biggest play of the game, Stockton delivered. After a personal foul penalty on Alabama, the Bulldogs were able to ice the clock and leave town victorious.

The Bulldogs now take their undefeated 6-0 record back home to take on the Auburn Tigers. Georgia's beat Auburn every season under Kirby Smart and has have a current nine-game winning streak over their long-time rival. The game will be televised on ESPN at 3:30 next Saturday inside Sanford Stadium.