More Bad News Surfaces for Oklahoma the Showdown with Georgia Football Looms

ATHENS - Georgia Football will be playing a hobbled bunch of Oklahoma Sooners this Saturday afternoon in Sanford Stadium.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Wednesday afternoon that Oklahoma starting left tackle Michael Fasusi “faces long odds to play at No. 2 Georgia this weekend.” That’s more bad news for an OU squad that it already dealing with question marks about defensive standout David Stone.

Stone left Monday’s practice with what Sooner coach Brent Venables described to reporters as an injured knee.

"He ran his knee into a scout-team player during a jog-through, and it kind of popped out," Venables said Tuesday. "We'll see where he's at. The X-rays were positive, I guess, in reporting the news, so that's all I'm doing — reporting the news. But he said his pain was about a two out of 10 right now, so we'll kind of go from there.”

UGA coach Kirby Smart said earlier this week that Stone was “a leader” for the Sooner defense, and that he has “much respect for him.” It remains to be seen if Stone will be able to play against the Bulldogs this weekend, but if he can’t play Venables said other Sooners will have to step up.

"If David is unavailable this week we're going to need some guys to step up and play big and play with heavy hands and great pad level and striking people," he told reporters. "You just got to go do it. There's some signs that guys are getting better.”

The Southeastern Conference requires all 16 programs in the league to submit a so-called SEC Student-Athlete Availability Report that is published each Wednesday night before conference games. That report was delayed a week ago, and when released has LSU QB Sam Leavitt listed as doubtful. He returned in time to play in LSU’s loss to Ole Miss.

Georgia center Drew Bobo is expected to play this weekend without a club on his left hand. He has been using that on his non-snapping hand for some time.

“He's playing with an injury that's been significant,” Smart told reporters Monday. “I know he's excited he'll be out of the club this week, so he's clear to get out of that.

Thamel went on to post that Fasusi not playing would be a big set back for the Sooners.

“He’s Oklahoma’s top offensive linemen, and he’s only played limited snaps in the first half of the opener against UTEP,” Thamel wrote. “He’s dealing with a shoulder injury that cost him the last two games. He's Oklahoma’s best offensive lineman.”