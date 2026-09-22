Major injury update for UGA football-Oklahoma game: Why It Really Matters for the Bulldogs

ATHENS - Kirby Smart’s Georgia football team has a massive challenge on its hands dealing with the Oklahoma Sooners’ defense.

The Bulldogs and Sooners will face off this Saturday at 3:30 in Athens. It is the first time the Sooners have visited Sanford Stadium. But On3 is reporting that stellar OU defensive lineman David Stone “left Monday’s practice with a lower-body injury”. The report further states that Stone’s status for the Georgia game “is in question.”

Smart was asked specifically about Stone on Monday during a press conference, and he said the powerful offense-wrecker is the leader of the Sooners’ defense.

“I got much respect for him and all of them,” Smart said. “I'll be honest with you, there's not a guy on their defense that comes in, and they rotate guys, that doesn't play with great pad level and great effort. I mean, when you turn on the tape, they run to the ball like they're in elite shape. They don't get tired. They strike; they knock back; they get off blocks. And he's a leader of that.”

On Tuesday, Oklahoma coach Brent Venables gave more details about what happened with Stone during Monday's practice.

"He ran his knee into a scout-team player during a jog-through, and it kind of popped out," Venables said Tuesday during a press conference. "We'll see where he's at. The X-rays were positive, I guess, in reporting the news, so that's all I'm doing — reporting the news. But he said his pain was about a two out of 10 right now, so we'll kind of go from there."

Venables told reporters that if Stone can't play against Georgia, that he feels better about the development of players that would have to replace him.

"If David is unavailable this week we're going to need some guys to step up and play big and play with heavy hands and great pad level and striking people," he told reporters. "You just got to go do it. There's some signs that guys are getting better."





So far this season Stone has been productive for the Sooners. He has 12 total tackles in three games with two of them being tackles of a loss. He also is credited for a half of a sack. Stone was all over the field against New Mexico during Oklahoma’s tight 14-6 win over the Lobos.

Oklahoma DL David Stone against UTEP. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia’s powerful offensive line could take full advantage of Stone not playing Saturday - should it come to that. The Bulldogs are the No. 1 scoring offense in the nation. Georgia is averaging 253 rushing yards a game so far in 2026.

The Dawgs got a little bit of good news with week on the offensive line. Center Drew Bobo is no longer wearing the so-called “club” on his left non-stopping hand.

“He's playing with an injury that's been significant,” Smart said. “I know he's excited he'll be out of the club this week, so he's clear to get out of that.”

Smart went on to say that Bobo has been critical to the production of the Dawgs’ offense this season.

“Effort and toughness is what Drew embodies,” Smart said. “He plays with elite effort. He has elite stamina to run and play and just keep playing, because he can play every snap and not get tired. And so I'm just proud of what he's done - what he's meant to our program. People don't realize how many years he spent down there on the scout team taking reps, and just going against older defensive linemen and improving. He's improved himself to be the player he is, but he's even better as a person in character in terms of carrying the mantra of our team, which is effort and toughness.”

Georgia football OL Drew Bobo against Kentucky. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smart said he wanted the younger starters on Georgia’s offensive line to continue to get better. With or without Stone this Saturday, Oklahoma will be a significant challenge for Georgia’s offensive line.

“They're certainly talented young men that have to keep improving,” Smart said when asked about the underclassmen starting on Georgia’s offensive line. “We're going to need them to improve in areas if we're going to beat really good teams.”