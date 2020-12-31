2021 NFL Draft or Return? Predictions for Georgia Players

Georgia has a handful of players that have already opted out and will declare for the NFL Draft, but which players might return?

Georgia has players that have already opted out of the bowl game and will be entering their name in the NFL Draft. Offensive lineman Ben Cleveland, cornerbacks Eric Stokes and DJ Daniel, linebacker Monty Rice and tight end Tre' McKitty are all off to the NFL Draft, but they aren't the only roster members that could be leaving.

A year ago in the Sugar Bowl, Jake Fromm, D'Andre Swift, and Solomon Kindley all played in the bowl game, only to forgo their final season of college football. So, of the players garnering NFL Draft attention playing in Friday's Peach Bowl, what are the chances they return?

EDGE, Azeez Ojulari: 60/40 NFL

After rumors circulated about Ojulari potentially opting out emerged, the redshirt sophomore edge rusher surprised many by deciding to play in the Peach Bowl. Ojulari is projected to be one of the first edge rushers off the board in the NFL Draft. So, for him to be playing in the bowl game shows he is indeed contemplating a return in 2021.

Sure, another year in a college strength program could add a bit more weight to Ojulari's frame, but he's ready for the NFL now, and he's coming off his best year. If he has a big bowl game similar to the way he did against Baylor in the Sugar Bowl a year ago, he could shoot up even higher on draft boards.

DT Jordan Davis: 60/40 Return

When speaking to a source about Davis, all they could talk about was the relentless determination throughout his rehab on his elbow to get back to play for Georgia this season. Davis has struggled with conditioning levels at times throughout his career, yet when he was cleared to return to action from the elbow injury, he was in tip-top shape and seemingly ready to play for four quarters.

Simply put, the young man loves playing for the University of Georgia, and despite this being an underwhelming nose tackle draft class, we do believe Davis returns to Georgia, but it will be a close decision.

CB Tyson Campbell: 50/50

Campbell is the most compelling player that has to make a decision. He certainly has enough NFL tools and traits for scouts to be drooling over him. The only problem is that he spent the majority of the 2019 season injured, and for most of the 2020 season he was picked on by Jaylen Waddle, Josh Palmer and Trevon Grimes, to name a few.

However, he will still be rather high on NFL Draft boards because he's nearing 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, and is expected to run in the low 4.4s at the NFL Combine. They don't make athletes like this very often, so it's a coin-flip at this point.

RB Zamir White: 55/45 Return

Georgia has an embarrassment of riches at the running back position. This shows that when a player is at Georgia, he will leave the program relatively fresh in terms of the number of carries. Is there a possibility that White returns for another year at Georgia and suddenly becomes a Heisman Trophy candidate that rushes for 1,200 yards and 15 touchdowns in what is expected to be a full season next year? Perhaps.

However, there's also the other side of the discussion that says even after another full season of workload, he would still be a third- or fourth-round draft selection. And if that would be the case, he might as well leave now and skip the extra year in college.

QB JT Daniels: 65/35 Return

There's plenty of sample size for Daniels if he does intend to go to the NFL Draft and there's certainly reason to believe he would be selected rather high if he did indeed declare. However, he seems to really enjoy playing for Georgia and it is a rather loaded draft class at the quarterback position. If Daniels returns, he almost immediately becomes the Heisman Trophy favorite, and likely the top name off NFL Draft boards for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Another year of shredding the SEC and putting up stats with Georgia's weapons will loft him atop draft boards and potentially make him millions more by returning.

Don't Be Shocked

There's always a player that declares for the NFL Draft that no one really saw coming. In 2018, it was running back Elijah Holyfield, in 2019 it was guard Solomon Kindley. Here are some names that fit into that "don't be shocked" category: