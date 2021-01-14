2021 NFL Draft Profile - Tyson Campbell

Tyson Campbell declared for the NFL Draft early and despite a down year in 2020. Today, we take a look at his NFL Draft player profile.

It's extremely important to leave the college ranks on a high note if you're going to declare for the NFL Draft early. Unfortunately for Tyson Campbell, that's not exactly what happened in 2020.

He didn't have his best season by all accounts and seemed to have lost out on the majority of 50/50 balls that define a great cover corner.

Yet, he's headed off to the 2021 NFL Draft and is expected to be selected rather early. So, what are NFL Scouts seeing in the young corner prospect?

Strengths

Nearing 6'3, 190 pounds Campbell has the kind of length that you simply cannot teach. The body type alone would make him attractive to NFL personnel departments. Pair that incredible length with uncommon speed and athleticism and you've got NFL measurables.

Sources close to the program expect Campbell to threaten a sub 4.4 in the forty-yard dash at the NFL Combine. Campbell ran a verified 10.39 in the 100m as a senior in high school. For comparison, the Olympic qualifying time in 2020 was 10.05. Simply put, he's one of the fastest players available in this year's draft class.

He's not just long and fast either. Campbell has extremely loose hips and gets in and out of his breaks with ease. He also has above average ball skills as a defensive back.

Weaknesses

For all of the physical traits Campbell possesses, it hasn't translated into production during his time at Georgia. In 31 games played in college, his first and only career interception came during the South Carolina game this year. Which forces the question of whether or not he's situationally aware.

He's certainly fast enough and athletic enough to cover everyone in the SEC and even the NFL, it seems to be a matter of whether or not he's diagnosing and reacting fast enough. Those are the things that separate the physically gifted from the performance-based greats.

He also was on the bad end of some big plays this season. Josh Palmer from Tennesse got him, Trevon Grimes from Florida, and Jaylen Waddle hit him for big plays all this year.

Additionally, there are some questions about his durability, though playing a full season this year, including the bowl game certainly helped answer those questions.

NFL Draft Projection - 2nd Round

Campbell is in an interesting position because he's not quite in that upper echelon of available corners — Patrick Surtain, Caleb Farley, Jaycee Horn, Eric Stokes — but he's right on the outside of that mix. Not to mention, there's going to be some NFL GM that goes to scout Seth Williams from Auburn and falls in love with the way Campbell handled him.

