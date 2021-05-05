Georgia's 2021 Schedule Shapes Up Well For CFP Run

With spring practice out of the way, it’s time to take a look at Georgia's football schedule for 2021

While coaching and talent are the determining factors of a team’s chance at winning the College Football Playoff, the schedule they play can undoubtedly affect their odds of getting there.

A more manageable schedule means better odds at running the table or surviving your schedule with one loss, and being one of the four teams selected at the end of the year. It is undeniable that the Dawgs have the coaching and talent level to compete for the playoffs, but whether the schedule sets up well for them is up for some debate.

According to the recently updated ESPN Football Power Index (FPI), the Georgia Bulldogs will play college football’s 22nd toughest schedule in 2021.

At first glance, having a schedule in the top 20 percent of college football seems like a tough road for Georgia. It is a more difficult schedule to face than those of perianal contenders Clemson and Ohio St, both of which are favored over the Bulldogs in the National Title race.

However, while the Dawgs will face one of the more challenging schedules in the country, their schedule is predicted to be easier than over half of their conference mates.

This fact isn’t too surprising considering that half of the teams Georgia will play in the SEC East will have new head coaches this year. Josh Heupel, Shane Beamer, and Clark Lea hope that they can change the fortunes of Tennessee, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt, but they are facing an uphill battle in their first year.

Kentucky and Florida return veteran head coaches, but they are expected to be inexperienced in the quarterback room. While the overall forecast for Missouri is uncertain, the Tigers return SEC freshman of the year Conor Bazelak. Having an experienced QB under center makes them one of the biggest threats to Georgia in the East.

With down years expected from most of the SEC East and a favorable draw from the West, the Dawgs conference schedule won’t be as tricky as it has been in recent years.

However, their out-of-conference schedule will be a little tougher than usual this year. The Bulldogs open the season in Charlotte in a neutral site game against Clemson. The Dawgs have scheduled aggressively in their out-of-conference slate in the past few years, but opening against Clemson is undoubtedly the toughest out of conference game they have had recently. Georgia Tech is back on the schedule after last year’s edition Clean Old Fashion Hate game was canceled due to Covid-19 scheduling. The Dawgs also have Charleston Southern and UAB this year.

Outside of the Clemson game, the 2021 schedule sets up well for a Georgia team looking to run at the National Championship game. If the Dawgs can get a win in Charlotte, they will have set themselves up nicely heading into an easier SEC schedule.

Georgia Bulldogs 2021 Schedule

Saturday, Sep. 4

vs Clemson Tigers - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Saturday Sep. 11

UAB Blazers - Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA

Saturday, Sep. 18

South Carolina Gamecocks - Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA

Saturday, Sep. 25

at Vanderbilt Commodores - Vanderbilt Stadium, Nashville, TN

Saturday, Oct. 2

Arkansas Razorbacks - Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA

Saturday, Oct. 9

at Auburn Tigers - Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL

Saturday, Oct. 16

Kentucky Wildcats - Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA

Saturday, Oct. 23

OFF

Saturday, Oct. 30

vs Florida Gators - TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Saturday, Nov. 6

Missouri Tigers - Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA

Saturday, Nov. 13

at Tennessee Volunteers - Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN

Saturday, Nov. 20

Charleston Sou. Buccaneers - Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA

Saturday, Nov. 27

at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets - Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA

