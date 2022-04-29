2022 NFL Draft First Round Takeaways

How Did the First Night of the NFL Draft Go for the Bulldogs?

Georgia came into the Thursday evening expecting at least three players to go in the first round of the NFL Draft. Travon Walker, Jordan Davis, and Devonte Wyatt seemed to be easy locks for the first round. Georgia met expectations and then exceeded them. Five Georgia Bulldogs would come off the board when the first 32 picks were announced, an NFL Draft record for most first-round picks from one defensive unit.

We've got observations from the first round:

Tray Scott Has a Banner Night:

If any coach in the entire college world had reason to celebrate tonight, Tray Scott was that coach. For a team that has not put a defensive lineman into the draft since 2013, Scott blew apart that narrative with three Dawgs in the first round, including Walker going number one overall to Jacksonville. Jordan Davis went 13th overall to the Eagles, and Wyatt went to the Packers with their second pick of the first round.

Georgia Breaks Records:

Five Georgia Bulldogs defenders taken in the first round set a record for the most of any unit in the first round. Aside from Davis, Walker, and Wyatt, linebacker Quay Walker and Safety Lewis Cine joined their fellow teammates in the first round of the draft. Walker is bound for Green Bay alongside Wyatt, and Cine is bound for the Minnesota Vikings.

The 2022 NFL Draft set a record for the most Georgia players taken in the first round of the NFL Draft in the history of the program with five players drafted.

Nakobe Dean Remains on the Board:

Perhaps the most surprising turn of events on the night is Nakobe Dean remaining on the board. Only two linebackers were taken on the night and Dean's teammate Quay Walker was one of them. Green Bay bet on Walker's attributes over Dean's proven production. It is a safe bet, but it is surprising to see Dean remaining in the second round as some outlets had Dean as the best linebacker available in the draft.

Georgia Still Has a Huge Draft Ahead:

Day one was a resounding success for Georgia, but they still have a lot of players that will be chomping at the bit to show their talents in the NFL. Dean, George Pickens, Jamaree Salyer, James Cook, and Channing Tindall are all likely candidates to go on day two of the NFL Draft.