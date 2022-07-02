Antione Jackson, the 2024 defensive back out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is teasing a potential upcoming announcement via Twitter.

The four-star defensive back, according to 247Sports, took to Twitter and sent out a cryptic message, telling people to "stay tuned" and also state "July 2nd." Jackson would later add to his original tweet specifying that his announcement would be coming between 5 PM-6 PM.

The 6-0, 180-pound defensive back is listed as a safety by 247Sports but can also play cornerback. Jackson is a young and promising prospect. However, with it still being this early in the process for the 2024 prospect, it will require work on Georgia's part to ensure that come December of 2023, Antione Jackson signs his letter of intent to play college football for Georgia.

After committing back in March, Jackson became Georgia's lone commitment in the 2024 class.

In a recent interview with SI's All Hurricanes, Jackson named Miami as the biggest threat to Georgia when it comes to recruiting him.

"Miami is starting to rise up on Georgia. Like, starting to ease up on Georgia. Georgia, shows a lot of love. The love they show is different.” - Antione Jackson

Jackson adds that being the in-state school in this recruitment plays a factor with Miami.

“Just them being right down the street from my house and what they are trying to build, what they are trying to bring together. Then the love they show on top of that. That’s a plus.” - Antione Jackson

Jackson's comments reveal the big threat in his recruitment to Georgia will be the Hurricanes and new head coach Mario Cristobal.

