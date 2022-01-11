WATCH: Athens Erupts into Celebration Mode After Championship Win

After Georgia broke their four decade long championship drought, the city of Athens broke into celebration mode.

Monday night was a moment that was in the making for over 40 years for a majority of Georgia fans. Georgia finally captured the program's first national championship since the days of Vince Dooley, Herschel Walker, and Frank Ros, now four decades later the legendary coach Dooley is 89-years old, Ros 59, and Walker is 59-years old.

A wait that long for a national title is bound to make a city erupt into a celebration as it did in Athens Monday night, and in Atlanta, just months earlier after the Atlanta Braves won the World Series for the first time since 1995.

For years the Alabama Crimson Tide served as the biggest stumbling block between the University of Georgia and returning to the top of the College Football mountain. Prior to Monday, Alabama owned a 7-0 record against the Bulldogs, four of those wins came in the last five years under Kirby Smart.

Shortly after redshirt freshman sealed the game for Georgia with an interception returned for a touchdown, giving Georgia a 33-18 lead, celebrations across the globe broke as out as the Georgia Bulldog fans knew they were just seconds away from seeing their team capture that elusive national championship.

