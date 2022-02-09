A Litany of Former Bulldogs Invited to the NFL Combine

The NFL combine has released the list of players who have been invited to participate in the event and 14 Bulldogs made the cut.

Georgia had a long list of players announce they would be taking the next step in their career and begin pursuing the NFL. With the draft just a few months away from taking place, the NFL combine has released the list of players who received an invite to participate.

Among those players who declared for the draft, the University of Georgia had fourteen total players receive an invite. Those players are:

Jake Carmada, P

Lewis Cine, S

James Cook, RB

Jordan Davis, DL

Nakobe Dean, LB

Derion Kendrick, DB

George Pickens, WR

Jamaree Salyer, OL

Justin Shaffer, OL

Channing Tindall, LB

Quay Walker, LB

Travon Walker, DL

Zamir White, RB

Devonte Wyatt, DL

That number is a school record for the highest number of combine invites in program history, is the most amongst all college teams this year, and is also just two behind the SEC record which was held by LSU after their title run two years ago.

The combine is a great opportunity for players to flaunt their skills and attempt to raise their draft stock if at all possible. However, it also can do the opposite and cause a player's draft stock to decrease due to poor measurables or their performance during the drills.

A player that could fall victim to that is Nakobe Dean. While the product Dean put on tape during his time at Georgia that led him to win the Butkus Award this past season his measurables aren't going to blow NFL GMs away. Dean has been projected as a potential top 15 draft pick, but that position might be difficult to maintain after the combine.

On the flip side, there are a lot of players that will benefit from the combine, such as a man by the name of Jordan Davis. Despite being a current projected first-round pick, Davis' stock could continue to climb, especially after he shows how well he moves for a young man of his size.

Another player that could be added to that list is George Pickens who missed the majority of the 2021 season due to an ACL injury. Pickens proved that he is without a doubt a special athlete when it comes to the wide receiver position, and a good outing at the NFL combine could help catapult his draft stock up the ranks.

The NFL combine is set to take place starting on March 1st and wrap up on the 7th. There is a lot of money to be made during that time span, and it is a great opportunity for some former Dawgs to prove they have a place in the professional football league.