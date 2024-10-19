Georgia Football vs Texas Score; Live Updates
Keep up with the score of the Georgia vs Texas game and more right here.
In this story:
The Georgia Bulldogs are in Austin, Texas this Saturday to face college football's No.1 team in the country, the Texas Longhorns. This will be the two programs first meeting since the 2018 season and will be the first time in history these teams face off as SEC opponents.
Live Updates:
*This article will be periodically updated both ahead of and during the football game*
How to Watch Georgia vs Texas
- Gameday: Saturday, October 19th. 2024
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Stadium (Austin, Texas)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
