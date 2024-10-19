Dawgs Daily

Georgia Football vs Texas Score; Live Updates

Keep up with the score of the Georgia vs Texas game and more right here. 

Christian Kirby II

Oct 14, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs mascot Hairy Dawg before the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
Oct 14, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs mascot Hairy Dawg before the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
The Georgia Bulldogs are in Austin, Texas this Saturday to face college football's No.1 team in the country, the Texas Longhorns. This will be the two programs first meeting since the 2018 season and will be the first time in history these teams face off as SEC opponents.

Live Updates:

*This article will be periodically updated both ahead of and during the football game*

How to Watch Georgia vs Texas

  • Gameday: Saturday, October 19th. 2024
  • Game time: 7:30 pm ET
  • TV: ABC
  • Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
  • Location: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Stadium (Austin, Texas)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Stream on ESPN - HERE

Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule

  • Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
  • Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
  • Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Sept. 21 - BYE
  • Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 26 - BYE
  • Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
  • Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC

