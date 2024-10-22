Jackson McVey Announces Commitment to Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia basketball gains commitment from Jackson McVey.
The Georgia Bulldogs are getting ready to start their 2024 season campaign under head coach Mike White and the program just got some big news ahead of the season. The 2024 recruiting class wrapped up nicely for White and his staff and now the 2025 class is starting to heat up. Jackson Mcvey, a 7-1 center, has announced his commitment to Georgia.
McVey is rated as a three-star prospect, the 245th-best player in the country, the 19th-best player in the state of Georgia and the 45th-best center in the class. McVey earned an offer from Georgia this month. He joins Jacob Wilkins and Kareem Stagg in the class.
Wilkins, son of NBA legend Dominique Wilkins, is a rising prospect in the class and is currently at Grayson High School in the state of Georgia. The Bulldogs recently signed a very nice 2024 class that was headlined by five-star Asa Newell and now the 2025 class is shaping up to be another good one.
Georgia 2025 Recruiting Class
- Jacob Wilkins
- Kareem Stagg
- Jackson McVey
