Kirby Smart Updates Georgia Football Injury Report After Win vs Texas
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart spoke to the media as his team prepares for their week off.
The Georgia Bulldogs are on their second bye week of the 2024 college football season following their massive win over the nation's No.1 team, the Texas Longhorns. As the Dawgs prepare for the week off, head coach Kirby Smart addressed the media to discuss his team's remaining schedule for the regular season.
Kirby updated the injury report entering the second bye week of the season
Georgia Football Injury Report:
- Roderick Robinson - Toe
- Smael Mondon - Footbal: "Hoping to get Smael back, hopefully it'll be soon. He was out there with us today. "
- Branson Robinson - Knee
- Tate Ratledge - Ankle: "I've seen a lot of hardwork. You're never going to question the toughness of Tate Ratledge. His tight-rope was a bit more severe than Brock Bowers'. He wasn't ready to play but felt like he could be used in an emergency."
- Jordan Hall - Shin
The Bulldogs will return to action on Saturday, November, 2nd when they travel to Jacksonville when they face the Florida Gators for their annual rivalry game. Georgia has won six of the last seven contests and is currently on a three-game win streak against the Gators.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
