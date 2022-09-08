Georgia continues to make various players available to the media, and one reoccurring theme reveals the mentality of this team. They are internally driven and will do anything to remain on top.

The Bulldogs are amidst a culture shift, where they derive all their competition and drive from within. Reports surfaced during the 2021 season that practices were more competitive than games, and safety Lewis Cine went as far as to confirm that on the record.

Head coach Kirby Smart plays things tight to the vest, but rumblings confirm an apparent attempt over the past few years to prepare the program for this moment. As a result, one can argue the Bulldogs are more well equipped to defend a title than they were to win their first.

Therefore, wide receiver AD Mitchell's comments during his presser on Wednesday shouldn't surprise fans. Players generally stick to a script when speaking in football jargon and cliches in front of the media.

However, Georgia players drop a morsel of truth every so often. When asked about the collective team mentality, Mitchell promptly retorted:

"Standard doesn't need motivation." - Adonai Mitchell

Some may turn their nose up at this quote, suggesting every player across the country would say this. Yet, the last eighteen months of evidence support the theory that this isn't a talking point; Mitchell and his teammates believe this.

Smart has gotten this team to buy into his program. Earlier this offseason, Smart said this group isn't as talented as their predecessors; As a result, they must work even harder to reach their goals.

Their effort level was at an all-time high against Oregon. The talent disparity was an apparent mismatch, but Georgia's attitude and mentality were the separating factors. This 2022 team may not rival the on-field dominance of last year's group, but the thing they can match is the effort level and daily output.

