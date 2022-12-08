Skip to main content

What AD Mitchell's return means for Georgia

Wide-out AD Mitchell has returned to the lineup after missing much of this season with an ankle injury. Here is what that means for Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs are in the final stretch of their 2022 season as they look to repeat their National Title from a year ago. During their season, the Bulldogs have been forced to deal with some adversity as far as injuries go. Whether it be key contributors like Kendall Milton, Nolan Smith, Dan Jackson or Jalen Carter, the depth of this Georgia team has been strained in more ways than Kirby Smart would probably like. 

However, despite the absence of numerous contributors throughout the year. The Georgia offense has flourished under offensive coordinator Todd Monken and they are about to get a huge weapon back with the return off AD Mitchell. 

Mitchell became a household name in last years National Championship with his acrobatic go-ahead touchdown catch to put the Bulldogs up in the 4th quarter over Alabama. Coming into the 2022 season, Mitchell was surrounded by a lot of hype and was expected to have a massive season as the presumed wide receiver 1 on the depth chart. 

Mitchell shined in the season opener against Oregon as he finished with 4 catches for 65 yards and a touchdown. He would unfortunately suffer an ankle sprain injury that would linger for the remainder of the regular season. He has not caught a pass since October. 

Mitchell made his return to the field in the SEC Championship against LSU this Saturday and though he did not catch a pass, his impact was still felt as he was involved in a trick play in the fourth quarter. Kirby Smart joked in his post game presser than he and Mitchell were both 1/1 passing on their career. Smart also stated that Mitchell will become more involved in the offense as his conditioning progresses.

“He hasn’t played consecutive snaps as much as we liked. He’s really got to work hard on that. It was good to get him back last night and get him in a rhythm. I don’t think he was 100 percent last night but it was important to get his confidence and get him rolling.”

-Kirby Smart

AD Mitchell's return to Georgia should make a massive impact on the offense for their game against Ohio State. He possesses a massive downfield threat that the Georgia offense has missed for a good portion of the season. Along with stretching the field vertically, Mitchell's down field threat can open up underneath routes for tight ends Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington.

Mitchell and company will look to add to last weeks magnificent offensive performance in the SEC Championship against Ohio State. It will be the first time these 2 teams have met since 1993. Kickoff for the the Chick-FIl-a Peach Bowl is set for 8pm on News Years eve in Atlanta, Georgia.

