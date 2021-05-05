WATCH: Adonai Mitchell Makes INSANE Grab

Sports Illustrated home
Crazy One-Hand Grab: Part 2

Not to be outdone, freshman Adonai Mitchell adds his own one-handed grab to Twitter.
Talking season has officially begun for college football, and so has offseason highlights. 

Georgia in particular has a huge need at the wide receiver position after losing George Pickens to an ACL injury in the spring. It's extremely hard to replace someone of Pickens' caliber. His catch radius is stunning, his ball skills are unsurpassed, and his ability to create separation is next level. 

But this isn't about Pickens. Earlier this week, a video appeared on Twitter and Instagram of Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint making an unbelievable one-handed catch in the back corner of the end zone at Georgia's indoor practice facility. He was able to go up, high-point the ball in one hand, and managed to get two feet down in bounds for a spectacular catch. 

Not to be outdone however, Adonai Mitchell decided he'd give it a go at the same drill. The end result? A very similar, spectacular looking one-handed grab from the freshman. 

Needless to say, Cortes Hankton has a strong wide receivers room now. It's hard to replace someone of Pickens' caliber, but Hankton may not only be able to do it, he may be able to do it twice. 

At Dawgs Daily we have made the comparison between Rosemy-Jacksaint and Pickens for some time, but Mitchell's emergence this spring has not come as a surprise. Mitchell has opened lots of eyes in Athens since arriving on campus. He was out with illness during bowl-game practices, but has since come on strong. He capped off a successful spring with a good showing at G-Day. 

If Mitchell is making catches like this regularly, it will be hard to keep him off the field for Georgia in the coming season. He adds another scary weapon for opposing defenses across the SEC and will likely be a force to be reckoned with over the next several years at Georgia.

